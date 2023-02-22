Join or Sign In
At last, it's almost time for the return of Outer Banks. After waiting for roughly a year and a half, we're finally reuniting with our favorite Pogues. What treasure hunt will John B. (Chase Stokes) and his group of friends be on in this upcoming chapter? And what's going to happen when John B. reunites with his father, Big John (Charles Halford), for the first time?
We're expecting Season 3 to be packed with more action, adventure, and, of course, romance. The last time we saw the Pogues in Outer Banks' Season 2 finale, they were chasing after the coveted Cross of Santo Domingo. While they did not get their hands on the ultimate prize, the Pogues at least escaped mostly unscathed.
Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the series follows a group of teens known as the Pogues, who are, as John B. describes, the "lowest members of the food chain." John B. and his friends embark on a journey to seek the truth behind his father's disappearance and must face off against the rival Kooks, as what begins as a curious quest transforms into a deadly treasure hunt.
Here's everything we know so far about Outer Banks Season 3.
Our review is in! Outer Banks Season 3 is another fun adventure, Maggie Fremont writes, and even if the villain is kind of a dud, it builds to a must-watch finish. Read the full review.
Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere on Feb. 23. Fun fact: This is the date that Madelyn Cline accidentally leaked in an interview with Young Hollywood last year. We are thrilled that the Pogues are returning just a few short weeks away!
The official Outer Banks Twitter has also shared the list of episode titles for Season 3. BRB, Googling "gnomon" now.
Outer Banks Season 3's trailer wastes no time in sharing what the Pogues will search for next, but the hunt won't be easy. "You and your friends hold the key to the ultimate conquest: El Dorado," Carlos Singh (Andy McQueen) says in the video. "And that, my young friend, is my destiny." And if we know anything about the Kooks, it's that they'll also do anything it takes to get their hands on the treasure. "I'm going to take what's mine. Rightfully mine," Rafe (Drew Starkey) says. Plus, the trailer teases a long-awaited moment: John B. seeing Big John.
Previously, in September 2022, Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event granted us a first-look teaser for Season 3. Everything starts off looking rosy for the Pogues, despite being stranded on an island. It's all coconuts and puka shells until we see the car chases, hand-to-hand combat, and imminent danger in store for the OBX friends in Season 3.
Netflix dropped first look images of Outer Banks Season 3 when it announced the premiere date. There's a photo of John B., Sarah, and Cleo (Carlacia Grant) staring at something with different levels of excitement on what appears to be Poguelandia.
We also must talk about this first look image featuring an intimate moment between Kie (Madison Bailey) and JJ (Rudy Pankow). Can we finally expect romance from these two besties in Outer Banks Season 3? Jiara stans rise up.
Netflix also dropped this teaser of Jonathan Daviss' Pope and Grant's Cleo. We're pumped about Grant being upped to series regular in Season 3 and are eager to find out how Cleo's friendships with the Pogues unfold.
In June 2022, Netflix announced new cast members joining the next season. Andy McQueen plays Carlos Singh, described as "a ruthless Caribbean Don on a treasure hunt of his own." McQueen will be joined by Lou Ferrigno Jr., who plays Singh's top security officer. Season 3 will also star Fiona Palomo as Sofia, who Netflix says is "a self-identified Pogue who forms a close connection to Rafe."
In addition to Chase Stokes, all the series regulars are returning for Outer Banks Season 3. According to Deadline, Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, the newest addition to the central Pogues friend group, has been upped to series regular.
In an interview with Metacritic, Elizabeth Mitchell — who plays the scheming Carla Limbrey in the series — teased what's to come for her character. "I do get to hang out with Big John (Charles Halford) quite a bit, which is lovely, because he's terrific," Mitchell said. The final scene of Outer Banks Season 2 teased this partnership, since Big John told Limbrey he would help her find the shroud with healing powers if she agreed to help his son John B. "I don't know if you'd call it 'teaming up,' but they are indeed together a great deal of the time, especially in the first part." Of course, Limbrey has proven herself to be someone who can't be trusted — she killed her half-brother in Season 2. "I don't know that Limbrey is really a team player, let's just say that," Mitchell said.
Similar to Season 1, Outer Banks Season 2 ended with a near-death experience for the Pogues. Much of the Netflix show's second installment followed John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Pope as they tried to locate and retrieve the lost Cross of Santo Domingo. The season finale saw the crew secretly board the ship the Coastal Venture and attempt to take the cross. They failed after a chaotic shootout, and escaped on a lifeboat. Though the Pogues once again left empty-handed, the episode ended on a positive note as they celebrated being together and in safety — for now.
If you're in the mood for some Outer Banks but aren't ready for another rewatch, we have a list of shows that feature many of the same elements as Outer Banks, like teenagers going on adventures, teenagers in trouble, and teenagers in beautiful locales. Lots of teenagers! Here are more shows like Outer Banks.
The first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream on Netflix. Season 3 premieres Thursday, Feb. 23.