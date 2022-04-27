Join or Sign In
Our favorite Pogues can't return soon enough
It's been roughly eight months since we last saw the adventures of John B. (Chase Stokes) and his crew of treasure-hunting friends. The second season of Netflix's Outer Banks premiered last summer, but we thankfully did not have to wait too long before the cast gave the splashy announcement that the series has been renewed for Season 3. There isn't too much information released about this new installment OBX, but TV Guide will be sharing all the updates we can find as we wait for our beloved Pogues to return.
Set in the Outer Banks of North Carolina, the buzzy teen drama follows a group of teen "Pogues" — those from the working class and, as John B. describes, the "lowest member of the food chain." John B. and his friends embark on a journey to seek the truth behind his father's disappearance, and must face off against "Kooks" — the wealthy elite of the town — as what begins as a curious quest transforms into a deadly treasure hunt.
Season 1 of Outer Banks premiered in April 20, 2020 and its second installment was released July 30, 2021. Here's everything we know so far about Outer Banks Season 3.
On Feb. 28, Outer Banks' official accounts posted photos announcing that production on Season 3 has begun.
No official release date has been announced for Season 3. Given that production has just started, we estimate the new season won't drop until late 2022 or early 2023.
In addition to Chase Stokes, series regulars Madelyn Cline, Rudy Pankow, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Austin North, Drew Starkey, and Charles Esten are all returning for Outer Banks Season 3. According to Deadline, Carlacia Grant, who plays Cleo, the newest addition to the central Pogues friend group, has been upped to series regular.
Similar to Season 1, Outer Banks Season 2 ended with a near-death experience for the Pogues. Much of the Netflix show's second installment followed John B., Sarah, JJ, Kiara, and Pope as they tried to locate and retrieve the lost Cross of Santo Domingo. The season finale saw the crew secretly board the ship the Coastal Venture and attempt to take the cross. They failed after a chaotic shootout, and escaped on a lifeboat. Though the Pogues once again left empty-handed, the episode ended on a positive note as they celebrated being together and in safety — for now.
If you're in the mood for some Outer Banks but aren't ready for another rewatch, we have a list of shows that feature many of the same elements as Outer Banks, like teenagers going on adventures, teenagers in trouble, and teenagers in beautiful locales. Lots of teenagers! Here are more shows like Outer Banks.
The first two seasons of Outer Banks are available to stream.