It turns out summer vacation can last forever because Netflix has announced that Outer Banks will return for Season 2. This is what the teens deserve.

The first season of the YA series centered around a tight-knit group of working class teenagers — all with perfect abs, perfect tans, and useless shirt buttons — in North Carolina who become wrapped up in a mysterious, dangerous treasure hunt after a hurricane disrupts their summer. There's romance, dead bodies, and so much swimwear, which is all you can really ask from the three warmest months of the year.

The soapy teen drama was an instant hit for the streaming service when it debuted in April.

Outer Banks stars Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Davis, Rudy Pankow, Alexis Desiree Jones, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Deion Smith, and Charles Esten. Netflix has confirmed that they will all reprise their roles for the second season.

Here's hoping it remains just as unhinged in its second season!

Outer Banks Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix.

