It's that time of year again — time for Netflix to start releasing its latest wave of holiday rom-coms, that is. Among the first to hit the platform is Operation Christmas Drop, which stars Kat Graham and Alexander Ludwig as two people who, you guessed it, fall in love during the holidays, because on Netflix, no one is immune to the Christmas love bug.

The trailer introduces us to Erica (Graham), a very busy, very serious, and hard-working congressional aide who forgoes Christmas with her family to travel across the world to a tropical U.S. Air Force base that she's working to close down. It's there that she immediately clashes with her guide, Captain Andrew Jantz (Ludwig) — referred to as both "impossible" and "the most honorable guy you'll ever meet," because duh.

When Erica starts to learn more about Andrew's pet project, Operation Christmas Drop, a tradition where gifts and supplies are parachuted to residents of neighboring islands, the two begin to form a bond.

And, of course, there's the obligatory moment where Erica looks out the window at the beach during a ride in Andrew's helicopter and says, "Sure is beautiful, huh?" to which Andrew looks at Erica and responds, "I know what you mean." Because, duh.

Operation Christmas Drop premieres on Netflix on Thursday, Nov. 5.