It's been eight years since One Tree Hill ended, but we just got a fresh shot of joy thanks to series stars Hilarie Burton, Bethany Joy Lenz, and Sophia Bush! The three ladies of One Tree Hill reunited on Instagram, and it almost makes 2020 not completely terrible.

The girls connected on a video call, in character as Petyon, Brooke, and Haley to catch up and give us some updates on our favorite ladies! For instance, Peyton mentions a school board meeting, Brooke's working on a campaign — the mind races — and Haley is in quarantine madness with her kids coloring on the walls. We hope that's 6-year-old Lydia she's shouting at because if Jamie (who would be 17 by now) is coloring on the walls, we're officially worried.

The purpose of the video was to get people to register to vote since that's why Brooke called her friends up on #RegisterAFriendDay. Friends don't let friends note vote, after all!

Thanks for the reminder, B. Davis. We're off to start out own text chain with friends who need to register!

One Tree Hill is currently streaming on Netflix.