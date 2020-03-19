

One Day at a Time is almost back to comfort us all. On Thursday, Pop TV released a trailer for Season 4 of the beloved comedy, which premieres on its new network on Tuesday, March 24 after being saved from cancellation last year. If you've been trapped at home lately, escape to the Alvarez household, where it looks everyone is even more up each other's business than usual. And yes, it gets raunchy.

"This family needs boundaries," Alex (Marcel Ruiz) says in the trailer.

"Boundaries are for white people," Penelope (Justina Machado) replies. "Next thing you know we're eating Lunchables in separate rooms and grandmama lives in a home."

This season of One Day at a Time promises big changes for the Alvarez family, as Penelope embarks on a surprising relationship, while her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) faces a religious crisis. We'll also find out what happened during her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). Meanwhile, Schneider's (Todd Grinnell) relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) will grow deeper, while Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college and Alex starts to date.

The 13-episode fourth season of One Day at a Time kicks off Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop TV. It will move to 9/8c beginning April 14.

The first three seasons of One Day at a Time are streaming on Netflix.