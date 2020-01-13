Pop TV became One Day at a Time fans' favorite network in June 2019 when it announced it was picking up the canceled Netflix series for a new season. Now, the news that the 13-episode fourth season finally has a premiere date might be even more exciting.

Pop TV announced Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that the critically beloved series will return on Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c after a new episode of the Emmy-nominated comedy Schitt's Creek. It will move to 9 p.m. beginning April 14.

One Day at a Time centers on the Cuban American Alvarez family in Los Angeles. This season, Penelope (Justina Machado) embarks on a surprising relationship, while her mother, Lydia (Rita Moreno), faces a religious crisis. We'll also find out what happened during her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky). Elsewhere, Schneider's (Todd Grinnell) relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) will grow deeper, while Elena (Isabella Gomez) prepares for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts to date.

Season 4 of One Day at a Time premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c on Pop TV. The first three seasons of One Day at a Time are streaming on Netflix.

Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez; One Day at a Time Photo: Ali Goldstein/Netflix

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)