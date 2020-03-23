After breaking up with her hunky EMT boyfriend Max (Ed Quinn) in Season 2, Penelope Alvarez (Justina Machado) hasn't had a lot of luck in the love department. But romance will once again enter Lupe's life in One Day at a Time's fourth season, which has moved from Netflix to PopTV.

While Justina Machado couldn't reveal any specific details about Lupe's new man, she was able to share the type of partner her character is looking for — and he sounds like quite the catch. "I think it would be somebody who is a family man ... somebody who has a good career, somebody who has good morals, good ethics, a terrific kisser. Somebody that knows he's going to get two for one — 'cause mami is part of it, abuela is part of it," Machado told TV Guide earlier this year.

As for what Lydia (Rita Moreno) thinks her daughter Lupe should look for in a partner, Moreno speculated, "a nice guy who's very nice to the family, and he won't get fresh too soon, because if he shows her his peepee that's going to be a very bad thing."

Even though Lupe hasn't had a serious relationship since Max, Machado said this doesn't mean that Lupe has struggled to settle down or find a good partner; she's simply had other priorities up until now! "She's raising these children, she's the one that's earning the money, she had to go back to school to become a nurse practitioner," Machado explained. "I think now there's enough time, now that she's accomplished that goal of being a nurse practitioner, I think now she can open up her world to love."

Lupe won't be the only one opening up to love this season. Alex (Marcel Ruiz) is also getting his first girlfriend this season, and Moreno is bracing for Lydia to have a strong reaction to this development. "I don't know yet because I haven't seen a script but ... you know her. She's very jealous," Moreno told us in August. "She'll find something to criticize. 'What's wrong with her hair?' God only knows what she's going to find wrong with the girl. We'll see. Because after all, that's her boyfriend," Moreno joked.

In addition to all the fluttering hearts in the fourth season, the new episodes of One Day at a Time will also tackle issues like the 2020 election, financial stress, and even Lydia having a religious crisis in an episode directed by Machado.

"I'm thrilled because [Machado] has great ideas and what she's wonderful at, that I'm not so good at sometimes, is pulling it back," Moreno said of the episode. "There's nothing more moving, I think, than a woman as volatile as Lydia is having to be in control of her feelings, and this could be absolutely marvelous."

One Day at a Time Season 4 premieres Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c on PopTV. It will move to 9/8c beginning Tuesday, April 14.

Reporting by Megan Vick.