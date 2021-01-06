One Chicago fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the Dick Wolf trio of shows -- Chicago Med, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Fire — to return. NBC announced that it will be airing news, covering the storming of the Capitol from 8 to 11 p.m. ET instead. The shows were scheduled to make their return from winter hiatus on Wednesday evening. Mountain and Pacific time zones will see encore episodes of each show during their 8-11 p.m. hours.

The delay comes after President Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building as a joint session of Congress was set to officially certify the results of the November election, making Joe Biden the President Elect of the United States. Several supporters were able to break into the building, forcing the Congress to evacuate for several hours until multiple units of law enforcement were able to clear the crowd from the premises. One woman was shot during the insurrection and later died at the hospital.

NBC has not announced when the new episodes of One Chicago will air instead. All three series are now streaming on Peacock.