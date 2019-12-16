The Once Upon a Time fans who have been waiting for a new fairy-tale show to fill that Captain Swan hole in their hearts are getting some good news this Christmas; the answer to your prayers is in development. TV Guide has learned that Once Upon a Time creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are teaming up with Once writer Brigette Hales for Epic, a new project that Deadline, which first reported the news, described as "a romantic anthology series set in the fairy tale universe of Disney."

The potential series will take place in an Enchanted Forest-like place and will focus on a new set of heroes, villains, and magical creatures. Epic will, according to Deadline, "pay homage" to the classics, but also put its own spin on the classic tales. The show will also explore love "in all its forms." Hopefully that means more LGBTQ representation in the Disney universe; Once featured fan-favorite ships like Mulan/Aurora and Ruby/Dorothy but could have done more.

The news of Epic's development comes a couple of months after Disney decided not to move forward with Kitsis' and Horowitz's Muppets Live Another Day series, which had Frozen star Josh Gad attached. The duo will executive-produce Epic, which Hale will oversee as showrunner while they continue work on their Apple TV+ series, Amazing Stories.

Colin O'Donoghue and Jennifer Morrison, Once Upon a Time

A previous version of this story reported the series was going to Disney+. It has been changed to reflect the show is in development at ABC Studios.