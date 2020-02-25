Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, which finds Octavia Spencer stepping into the shoes of the barrier-breaking, self-made millionaire who revolutionized black hair care. The four-part limited series brings to light the incredible story of Walker, the daughter of freed slaves who rose from a clothing washer job to become one of the richest women in the country at the time of her death in 1919.

The preview, which dropped Tuesday, touches on important moments of Walker's life, including the period in which she suffered a scalp condition that caused her hair to fall out. Walker would go on to develop her own line of products, including a pomade that promotes hair growth for textured hair and the hot comb, which straightens kinky tresses.

Loosely based on the book On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which was written by Walker's great-great-granddaughter A'Lelia Bundles, the series follows the life of the cultural icon who "overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionized black hair care, as she simultaneously fought for social change," per the official description.

The series also stars Blair Underwood as Walker's husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as her business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as her father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom, and Bill Bellamy as Ransom's cousin Sweetness.

In addition to the above trailer, Netflix has also released several new images from the series, which are available to view in the gallery below.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker arrives on Netflix Friday, March 20.