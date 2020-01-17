Hulu revealed the first look at its upcoming adaptation of Sally Rooney's best-selling novel Normal People Friday during the Television Critics Association winter press tour. Although the 12-episode limited series does not yet have a premiere date, it's expected to debut on the streaming service this spring.

Normal People details the ups and downs of the complicated but tender relationship between Marianne and Connell, from the end of their school days in a small town in Ireland all the way through their undergraduate years at Trinity College in Dublin. Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds, Cold Feet) portrays Marianne, who struggles to fit in at school but flourishes when she goes to college and is free from her family's influence, and Paul Mescal, in his first television role, portrays Connell, a popular boy at school who struggles to find his place once he goes to Trinity.

Rooney adapted the novel for television with writers Alice Birch and Mark O'Rowe. Lenny Abrahamson (Room) and Hettie Macdonald split directing duties on the series, with Abrahamson directing the first six episodes and Macdonald the final six.

Normal People premieres this spring on Hulu.