It's Christmas Day, and TV Guide completely understands the urge to want to check in with the Dutton family after eating a large plate of turkey and opening presents. However, it is with heavy hearts that we must inform you that there is no new episode of Yellowstone airing on Sunday, Dec. 25. The series is taking the holiday off but will return with Season 5, Episode 8 — the midseason finale — on Sunday, Jan. 1. Yes, next Sunday's episode will be the last for a while, but we can expect a huge shot of drama before the Duttons go on hiatus.

As disappointed as we know fans are not to get a new episode of Yellowstone on this fine Sunday, we are not completely without new Yellowstone content. There is a new episode of the latest spin-off, 1923, that debuted this morning on Paramount+. That means answers are finally available after the series premiere's double cliffhanger.

Two things will be airing on Paramount Network in place of Yellowstone. At 7:21 p.m. ET, the network will be airing the series premiere of the crime drama series Your Honor, which originally aired on Showtime in 2020 and is returning for Season 2 on Showtime on Jan. 13. Paramount Network and Showtime have the same parent company, Paramount Global, so they're hoping that some Yellowstone fans watch one episode of Bryan Cranston being a shady judge in New Orleans, get hooked, and sign up for Showtime. Your Honor will be followed at 8:31 by an airing of Gladiator, the Oscar-winning historical epic from 2000.

So to recap: There is no new Yellowstone on Christmas Day, but the show will return for the midseason finale on Jan. 1 (New Year's Day). Episode 2 of 1923 is now available to watch on Paramount+ and will continue to debut new episodes on Sundays into 2023.

Yellowstone Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Peacock.

1923 is now streaming on Paramount+.