Nina Dobrev is ready to sink her teeth into very different kind of romance. The Vampire Diaries alum has joined the cast of Love Hard, a Netflix rom-com that will also stars Jimmy O. Yang and Riverdale's Charles Melton, Deadline reports.

The film will be directed by Hernán Jiménez and will feature Dobrev as an L.A. woman who falls for a New York guy on a dating app and attempts to surprise him on Christmas, only to find out that she's been catfished. She learns that the guy she likes also lives in NYC, but her catfisher will only introduce the two after she pretends to be his girlfriend for the holidays.

Love Hard is just the latest new project lined up for Dobrev. She also recently signed on to star in Woman 99, a TV adaptation of the Greer Macallister novel of the same name which she will executive produce alongside Bruna Papandrea. The series centers on a woman who attempts to free her sister from an infamous asylum and risks her own safety along the way.

Dobrev has had no shortage of work since leaving The Vampire Diaries. She starred in 2017's Flatliners, 2018's Then Came You and Dog Days, and headlined the short-lived CBS sitcom Fam in 2019. Most recently, she filmed and executive produced the upcoming indie comedy film Sick Girl.

