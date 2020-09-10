Update 9/10/20: Deadline reports that the Joe Exotic scripted series based on Netflix's hit docuseries Tiger King has officially landed at Amazon Prime Video. The series will focus on Joe Shreibvogel, who will be played by Nicolas Cage, and his journey to became Joe Exotic. The series will be co-produced by Amazon Studios, Imagine Television Studios, and CBS Television Studios.

Dax Shepard campaigned. Edward Norton tossed his hat into the ring. We at TV Guide even gave our dream suggestions. But only one man could come out on top in the battle for which member of Hollywood would get to portray Tiger King's Joe Exotic first, and the honor has officially gone to Nicolas Cage, which feels right.

As reported by Variety, Cage will star in an eight-episode scripted show centered around the eccentric subject of the Netflix docuseries. It comes from Dan Lagana, showrunner of the gone-too-soon true crime parody show American Vandal, and Paul Young.

The show — which also marks the first television role of Cage's career — will act as an origin story for Joe Schreibvogel, the man who eventually became Joe Exotic, and follow him as he became the character that took the world by storm. The real Exotic, who is currently in prison, apparently wanted Brad Pitt to play him in an adaptation of his life.

The Tiger King and I: 8 Things We Learned from Netflix's Bonus Episode

It's worth mentioning that this show is different from the one Kate McKinnon is producing and starring in as Carole Baskin, so it seems that our present and our future will be filled with Tiger King.

If you're still curious about our dream cast for the Tiger King TV show, click on through the gallery below.

PHOTO: TV Guide's Tiger King Dream Cast