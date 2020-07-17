Nick Cannon's week is not ending well. First, Cannon was let go by Viacom/CBS after his remarks on his podcast Cannon's Class were perceived as anti-semitic. Now, according to multiple reports, Lionsgate has delayed Nick Cannon, the performer's daytime talk show. The show was originally supposed to air in September 2020, but is now put off until fall 2021.

In a statement to Deadline, Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury went on record supporting Cannon. "The Nick Cannon Talk Show will not debut this year. After conversations with Nick, we do believe that his public comments don't reflect his true feelings and his apology is heartfelt & sincere. We want to continue the healing process as he meets with leaders of the Jewish community and engages in a dialogue with our distribution partners to hear their views," the statement read. "We are standing by Nick in our hope that by fall 2021 he will be able to use his extraordinary talent and platform to entertain, enlighten & unite his audience on the Nick Cannon talk show. Lionsgate & Debmar-Mercury condemn anti-Semitism, racism & hate speech. It runs counter to everything we stand for."

When the show eventually premieres, it will feature Cannon's take on the latest in trending pop culture stories and celebrity interviews.

Cannon will continue to host FOX's hit competition series "The Masked Singer", which aims to resume production next month. He has apologized publicly for his remarks.