NFL+ Premium Supported Devices

Dede Westbrook of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Malcolm Butler of the Tennessee Titans during a 2019 NFL game in Jacksonville, Florida. James Gilbert/Getty Images

NFL+ Premium (formerly NFL Game Pass) is the ultimate streaming app for football fans. It gives you a ticket to preseason and regular season games (blackout restrictions aside), the playoffs, and the Super Bowl. Or, if you don't have time to see the game live, catch a replay on-demand anytime you want.

It's also fantastic for out-of-market fans. To demonstrate, say you're a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan looking to watch games, but you live in Seattle, meaning unless it's a primetime or game of the week option, you won't receive it with your local station.

However, with NFL+ Premium, you receive access to games not aired in your local area. So, if you want to watch the Buccaneers tangle with the New York Jets one week, you have a way to do so.

However, it is much more than a hybrid streaming/on-demand service. NFL+ Premium also features the NFL RedZone channel, giving you access to all the games where teams are close to scoring. Moreover, you'll gain access to NFL-exclusive content, such as Hard Knocks, Good Morning Football, and more.

Sounds great, but how much does the NFL+ Premium cost? For $80/yr. or $10/mo., it is an affordable option for the most avid football fans (And for $30/yr. or $5/mo., you can get a barebones version of the service). Let's take a look at where you can watch NFL+ Premium.

NFL Plus Premium Compatible Devices

NFL+ Premium includes device support for many popular ways people like to stream video, but there are not as many options as there are for some of the other leading services, such as Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

If you plan to watch on a mobile device or streaming device, you'll access NFL+ Premium through the official NFL app.

Streaming Devices

For streaming devices that connect to your TV, NFL+ Premium can be used with Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV (Google TV). Some of the other devices that run on Android TV will also work.

If you want to use AppleTV, you'll need a device that's fourth generation or newer. Most of the recent Fire TV devices will work with NFL+. Meanwhile, Roku devices are also supported for subscribers living in the U.S.

Smartphones

If you want to watch on your smartphone or tablet, NFL+ Premium can be accessed through the official NFL app. The NFL app is available for iOS in the Apple App Store and for Android in the Google Play store.

After you download the NFL app, select the NFL+ tab to access the streaming service. You can sign up and manage your NFL+ subscription through the NFL app.

Smart TVs

Unfortunately, there is no support for NFL+ or NFL+ Premium on smart TVs. You can only watch live regular season and post-season games on smartphones and tablets at this time.

Web Browsers

You can also watch NFL+ Premium right from your laptop. The web browsers that support NFL+ are Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox, and Apple Safari.

If you have any trouble streaming games on your computer, make sure you're running the latest version of the web browser. A quick update might do the trick. NFL+ won't run well, or at all, on older versions of web browsers.

NFL Plus Premium Compatibility Compared

NFL+ Premium Amazon Fire TV ✓ Android TV (Google TV) ✓ Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD ✓ Google Chromecast

Roku ✓ (U.S. only) Apple iPhone and Apple iPad ✓ Android Smartphones and Tablets ✓ Nintendo Switch

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One

macOS ✓ Windows 11 and Windows 10 ✓ LG Smart TVs (webOS)

Samsung Smart TVs (Tizen)

Sony Smart TVs (Google TV)

Vizio Smart TVs (SmartCast)



Which Device Should I Use to Stream NFL Plus Premium?

It depends on how you want to stream NFL games. If you're staying cozy at home, installing the app on compatible devices via Android TV (Google TV), Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV 4K gives you the best view (for pre-season games only).

Meanwhile, if you're on the go, cheering on your favorite team with an Apple iPad Pro gives you stunning picture and sound quality. While it's limited to only streaming live games at this time, NFL+ Premium is one of the best ways to access more NFL games and titles on a weekly basis.