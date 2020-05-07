Live sports have been essentially non-existent lately due to COVID-19 and social distancing regulations, but one sport is already planning its return. The NFL announced its 2020 schedule Thursday afternoon, including an anticipated return date.

Thursday Night Football will return Sept. 10 as the defending NFL champion Kansas City Chiefs open the season at home against the Houston Texans. On Sept. 13, Sunday Night Football will air the Los Angeles Rams' first game at the new SoFi Stadium, where they'll play the Dallas Cowboys.

These dates are, of course, still partially speculative given we still don't know which parts of the country will reopen by the time fall rolls around. There are also training camps and preseason games to consider, which will rely on states opening up certain venues that have remained closed during this time of social distancing. If closures do end up pushing the NFL's 2020 schedule later, that would subsequently push the Super Bowl, which was scheduled to be held Feb. 7 in Tampa, to a later date in 2021.

For now, we'll just what and see if the NFL will be able to keep to this scheduled return.