After three seasons of dancing around their obvious attraction to one another, New Amsterdam's Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) have officially made things official. They're crazy about each other, and they're no longer afraid to admit it, or to kiss about it. They even spent the entire first scene of the season four premiere more naked than anyone has ever been on this NBC procedural, and it was everything the Sharpwin fans have been dreaming about since this show premiered (when we all just sort of pretended Max did not have a wife).

Of course, the premiere couldn't just be full joy for the new couple. Helen thinks she needs to move to London to run a floundering clinic, and now Max has declared that he's going with her. That sounds great for Max and Helen, but not so great for fans of their show. Can New Amsterdam still be New Amsterdam with its two main characters across the pond? The rest of the New Amsterdam staff certainly looked about as happy about the news as most fans probably are, but Brantley (Debra Monk) is already making calls about Max's replacement.

Let's all hope that there's a twist ahead that will allow Max and Helen to be happy, together, and in New York, but in the meantime, let's just think about that season four opening scene and celebrate the milestones that got us here with the 10 best Sharpwin moments so far.

10. Their First Meeting (Pilot, Season 1)

Max met the famous Dr. Helen as she was on her way out of town for multiple media appearances, and he tried to tell her he would rather she practiced medicine instead. While she did take his advice later on, she put him in his place at first with a speech that left him grinning in her wake. "I like her," he mused. "If she comes back, let's keep her."

9. When Helen Became Max ("Behind My Smile," Season 2)

Max was out for the day, so Helen took over and discovered the rush of being Max -- solving problems, making big moves, skirting the rules. When he returned, she wouldn't let him thank her for being the only reason his ideas ever work. Instead, she thanked him for showing her how thrilling it was to help people, and asked him to be her support system for once. He agreed, obviously.

8. The Castro Situation ("Perspectives," Season 2)

Helen gave up half the oncology department to the horrendous but talented Valentina Castro (Ana Villanfane) just to make sure Max kept getting access to Castro's fancy cancer treatments. Helen later had to admit this to Max, along with the fact that everything she has done was for him, and stunned him into silence. The look on his face as he processed this information was priceless.

7. The Roof Hug ("Radical," Season 3)

It was hard to hear what was actually happening in this scene due to yelling, "Kiss! Kiss!" They hugged and then stared into each other's eyes for so long that it seemed impossible for them not to kiss. But then they didn't kiss, and Helen basically friend-zoned Max. It was excruciating, but this was a friendship first and who can be mad at the two of them for wanting to preserve that?

6. The De-Contamination Shower ("Things Fall Apart," Season 3)

Helen had just watched Max put it all -- including his life -- on the line for the hospital as he got drenched in a dangerous chemical, and now he needed her to take care of him. For a shower scene, it was remarkably un-sexy, but it was incredibly tender and heartbreaking to watch him fall into her arms.

5 Times New Amsterdam Exposed the Cracks in Our Broken Healthcare System

5. The Voicemails ("Death Begins in Radiology," Season 3)

Just imagine getting a voicemail like this and try not to grin: "Hey, it's me. I miss you. I can't get you out of my head. It's very distracting. We said things to each other that were just the beginning, and we never quite… Anyway, now you're gone, and it just feels like it's been forever. And I need to see you. I need to talk to you. I need to be with you in all the ways that I've been dreaming of."

Helen responded with a voicemail of her own in the most excruciating game of phone tag ever: "I very much enjoyed your message…I've been doing some fantasizing of my own."

4. Their New York Montage ("We're In This Together," Season 4)

While the season four premiere opened with the show's sexiest scene to date, the second episode opened with its cutest scene. Max and Helen wandered the streets of New York together, kissing and whispering in each other's ears. It was pure bliss, only to end with a reminder that they're allegedly on their way out. I'll believe it when I see it!

3. "You're My Joy" ("More Joy," Season 4)

No one wants Helen and Max to leave New Amsterdam (unless we're getting a spinoff following them in London), but it's hard to deny the romantic power of Max giving up his job and life in New York to follow Helen as she chases her own dreams, because she's what brings him joy. Something's bound to screw this plan up, but for now, "Awwww!"

2. The Sex Scene ("More Joy," Season 4)

If you expected the camera to cut away as Max and Helen finally shed their clothes and gave into years of sexual tension (after attacking each other on their way up the stairs), you're out of luck. Some clever fuzziness was employed to keep it safe for NBC, but it was still hot as hell, and easy to tell why Max was suddenly so very, very happy.

1. Bye-Bye Wedding Ring ("Death Begins in Radiology," Season 3)

Max spent an entire day searching for the wedding ring he thought he had lost, and it seemed like maybe he wasn't ready to take it off for good as he left Helen at her door after their "walk." Then, he finally took the ring off and ran back in one of those classic romcom ending scenes, ending the friend-zoning for good. They started making out as the door closed and the season ended.

