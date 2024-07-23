Ace Books

Several decades ago, before most of you were born, science fiction was a genre filled with hopeful, utopian visions of the future. But in the 1970s and '80s, cyberpunk emerged, injecting a dose of noir-ish paranoia into those visions. It replaced unrecognizable utopias with familiar dystopias. William Gibson's groundbreaking novel Neuromancer, released in 1984, is a prime example of this shift. It not only introduced the term "cyberspace" but also heavily influenced films like The Matrix and other science fiction shows, movies, video games, and books today.

Now, 40 years after it was first published, Neuromancer may finally get the screen adaptation it deserves via Apple TV+, which is producing a 10-episode season based on the novel. Apple TV+ has become the place to go for longform sci-fi in recent years with a robust collection of original, expensive science fiction shows, and a Neuromancer series will only enhance that reputation.

Despite being a pillar of the sci-fi genre, Neuromancer has never successfully been adapted for film or television — though a bunch of attempts have been made over the years with filmmakers like Torque director Joseph Kahn, Splice director Vincenzo Natali, and Deadpool director Tim Miller. Apple's version of Neuromancer, which gestated for years before it was formally announced in February, is the closest any adaptation has gotten to reality. But there are no guarantees in this business.

Here's what we know about Neuromancer.

Neuromancer release date prediction

Neuromancer was only announced in February 2024, so we don't yet have a premiere date. It's virtually impossible that we'll be seeing this series in 2024 since production hasn't yet begun, especially with all the expected special effects. We're probably still at least a year away, so look for a launch in 2025 or 2026.

What is Neuromancer about?

In near-future Japan, a hacker named Case is caught stealing from his employer — in retribution, his employer cripples Case's ability to access the virtual reality cyberspace known as the matrix. To get his internet access back, Case joins up with a woman with mirrors for eyes and razors for fingernails called Molly Millions, who recruits him to steal a disk that has a human consciousness saved on it. The rabbit hole Case goes down involves entering virtual reality cyberspace and making a deal with an AI who's got big plans for itself.

As one of the pillars of cyberpunk, Neuromancer has been hugely influential on lots of stories you've enjoyed — The Matrix, for one, was directly inspired by Neuromancer's virtual reality cyberspace, and so many other sci-fi stories have borrowed from it as well. Recent video game Cyberpunk 2077, for example, has a very similar premise as Neuromancer, complete with an early stage heist to steal a disk containing a human mind, before it takes things in a different direction. Neuromancer is a foundational work of cyberpunk, so it only makes sense that its elements have been recycled over the years. Given that fact, we can expect some aspects of the story to be updated for a more modern technological context, since our understanding of all these ideas has changed significantly over the past 40 years.

ALSO READ: The best shows and movies on Apple TV+

Who created Neuromancer?

Graham Roland, who co-created Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan for Amazon Prime Video, is serving as Neuromancer's showrunner. But it's likely that his work as a writer and producer on the sci-fi shows Fringe and Almost Human also played a part in his selection — Fringe in particular eventually became similar to the sort of heady, smart sci-fi that Neuromancer is.

Also, Apple has announced that the pilot will be directed by Sleight and Devotion filmmaker JD Dillard, who's also credited as producer and co-creator of the series.

Neuromancer cast

The series was formally announced in February without any cast members mentioned, but it didn't take long for producers to land their lead actors: Callum Turner and Briana Middleton, who will play Case and Molly, respectively. Turner previously starred in Apple's World War II series Masters of the Air, and has a key supporting role in the Harry Potter spin-off movies Fantastic Beasts. Middleton, meanwhile, is an emerging talent who just appeared in George Clooney's The Tender Bar.

Read the Neuromancer novels

Neuromancer and its two sequels are readily available at most book retailers, in physical and ebook editions alike.