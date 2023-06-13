Netflix's One Piece: Cast, Release Date, and Everything Else to Know About the Live-Action Series

Join or Sign In
Live-action adaptations of beloved properties, especially anime, are more often misses than hits. But expectations are high for Netflix's One Piece, in part because Eiichiro Oda — the iconic manga artist whose story the series is based on — serves as the executive producer. And from what Netflix has released so far, it seems like much care is being put into making the Straw Hats' journey come to life.
Written and illustrated by Oda, One Piece was first published in 1997. Two years later, Toei Animation began to produce the anime based on the manga. In the past two decades-plus, One Piece has become one of the most popular global franchises. Both the manga and anime series are ongoing, and have surpassed 1,000 chapters and 1,000 episodes, respectively. When Netflix releases the live-action show, it will be received by a legion of fans — many of whom have followed Monkey D. Luffy's adventures for years.
The series follows Luffy, who is on a quest to find the fabled One Piece which will make him the Pirate King. To do that, he assembles a ragtag bunch to join him on his nautical adventures. They include swordsman Roronoa Zoro, navigator Nami, Sniper Usopp, cook Sanji, and doctor Tony Tony Chopper. Netflix has already announced the stars who will be starring as these beloved characters, as well as many other additions to the cast.
Here's everything we know so far about Netflix's One Piece live-action series, helmed by showrunners Steven Maeda and Matt Owens.
On May 5, also known as Luffy's birthday, Oda shared a letter to fans with an update on the series. "Considering my expected life span, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world," he wrote. "If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016."
Oda continued: "Since then, Netflix has committed enormous resources to the production. It was announced that the show will launch in 2023, but they've promised that we won't launch it until I'm satisfied."
The series creator also shared that the live-action show will contain 8 episodes.
We're expecting more news on One Piece to be revealed on June 17, at Netflix's annual Tudum conference.
Given Oda's update, we're not 100% sure if One Piece will debut in 2023. But that's the release year that was announced and since no changes have been shared yet, we're hoping for the live-action series to arrive soon.
Expect a large ensemble in One Piece's cast. Since just like in Oda's story, there's a big number of fascinating characters.
On June 6, 2022, Netflix dropped a first look video of the One Piece live-action series. The clip shows different locations from the manga being built, from Baratie Bar to Arlong's map room. And there are so many ships!
The One Piece anime is available to stream on Crunchyroll.