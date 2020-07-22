Netflix's trailer for its new docuseries Immigration Nation — premiering Aug. 3 — promises a truly haunting look inside ICE, the people who run it, and the people whose families are torn apart because of it.

The six part series was shot over the course of three years and details our nation's failing immigration policies, as well as the civil unrest and protests sweeping the nation because of it. Featuring interviews with activists, lawmakers, attorneys and a vast array of undocumented immigrants, Immigration Nation spotlights many different kinds of immigration stories from recently arrived families separated from their children to U.S. military combat veterans fighting deportation in courts to people trapped in detention centers.

The docuseries also boasts unprecedented access to the daily workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, including startling footage of how ICE officers conduct raids, how undocumented immigrants are treated in their custody, and horrifying realities border control. The ICE agents themselves spotlight a brewing tension within the agency as to what their moral imperative actually is. While one border patrol guard might offer water, food, and medicine to those crossing a dangerous desert towards a better life, another ICE agent has no issue hoping on a radio and ordering a patrol car to bring at least two people in that day, regardless of what they have to do. It seems like the series is shaping up to be a difficult, but essential, binge.

Immigration Nation premieres Aug. 3 on Netflix.