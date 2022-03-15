The Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix Today, March 15

Formula 1: Drive to Survive Netflix

If you're looking for something to watch, a good place to start is the Netflix Top 10 list, which will tell you what everyone's talking about. The list on Tuesday, March 15 hasn't changed much since yesterday. The Adam Project, a sci-fi movie in which Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self to save the world, is still at No. 1, and The Last Kingdom is still at No. 2. The recently added final season of Good Girls moves back up, claiming the third spot, and Life After Death with Tyler Henry moves into No. 5. This is just all the calm before the Bridgerton storm; the hit period piece releases its second season on March 25.

For fans of: Ryan Reynolds, time travel, 13 Going on 30 | Is it good?: It proves that there's such a thing as too much Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam, a time-traveling pilot who crash lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self (Walker Scobell) to save the future. The movie itself isn't all that great, but it does have a 13 Going on 30 reunion going for it, as Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner play Young Adam's parents. (Yesterday's rank: 1)

For fans of: Vikings (also Vikings), medieval times, men battling each other | Is it good?: It is!

The fifth and final chapter of The Last Kingdom continues the story of Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon), a warrior who was born a Saxon but raised as a Dane when the two groups were at war. (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Crime, people making bad decisions | Is it good?: It's a true underrated gem

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta play three working moms who decide to take their finances into their own hands by orchestrating and executing a grocery store robbery. You can imagine what kind of trouble that leads to. NBC canceled the series before it could wrap everything up, but at least all the episodes are finally available on Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 4)

For fans of: Toni Collette, moms with secrets | Is it good?: You want it to be a lot better than it is

After a woman (Bella Heathcote) sees her mother (Toni Collette) stop a gunman with ease, she attempts to figure out the truth of who her mom really is. Collette is so good at playing moms with dark pasts, but this thriller series never lives up to what she can do. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Emotional manipulation, asking "did this really happen?" | Is it good?: Nah

You might know Tyler Henry, TV's premier clairvoyant medium, as the "Hollywood Medium" from his E! reality series where he gave readings to celebrities. Now he's on Netflix, giving readings to normal people, which is the basis for Life After Death. I've never bought into this guy's whole deal, but I also don't work at Netflix. (Yesterday's rank: 6)

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 5)

For fans of: Human drama, utter emotional chaos | Is it good?: If you enjoyed Season 1, you'll enjoy Season 2

The reality dating sensation that was the biggest show in America right before the pandemic started is finally back for a second season. The premise now is the same as it was then: A bunch of single people are sequestered in a house where they meet potential romantic partners. They get to know each other while talking for hours in pods where they can't see each other. Some of them get engaged, and then we follow them as they try to make it work outside of the pods and prepare for their weddings. It drops in batches of episodes over the course of a few weeks, each covering a different part of the process. It's a fascinating social experiment with jaw-dropping surprises and wild characters (I will never forget Jessica from Season 1, who gave her dog wine on camera). (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: Feeling great about your own living situation | Is it good?: If you like true crime, you'll probably enjoy this

This true crime docuseries is, as the title suggests, about four of the worst roommates ever, telling four separate accounts of roommates who — surprise! — turned out to be con artists and killers. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Living life in the fast lane | Is it good?: It's great

This unexpectedly riveting (if you're not already a fan of Formula One racing, this will make you one) sports docuseries returns for its fourth season. This season covers the 2021 World Championship season, one of the most dramatic in the history of Formula One. A dynasty ended, history was made, and an executive was fired in controversial fashion. And acclaimed documentary producer James Gay-Rees' cameras were there to capture it all. (Yesterday's rank: 8)

For fans of: The song "All Star" by Smash Mouth | Is it good?: Memes would have you believe it's the best movie ever made

So yeah, it's Shrek. I don't have to explain what it is, do I? Mike Myers provides the voice of a green ogre who seems mean but is actually nice. It has a lot of jokes for grown-ups, but kids love it. It won the first Best Animated Film Oscar and was inducted into the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress in 2020. It's "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant." (Yesterday's rank: 10)