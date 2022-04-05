Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

It should not surprise you to learn that Bridgerton is No. 1 on Netflix on Tuesday, April 5, and will likely continue its reign for (at least) the rest of the week. Despite the fact that The Blind Side hasn't aged well, Sandra Bullock's Oscar-winning performance is apparently still captivating enough to keep it at No. 2, while Shrek Forever After stays at No. 3. Better Call Saul, which recently (finally!) dropped its fifth season on Netflix, is today's only new addition, and it's nice to see it sitting at No. 4. Cocomelon closes out the top 5 today.

Based on Netflix's Top 10 from Tuesday, April 5

For fans of: Period romance with a modern sensibility | Is it good?: Absolutely

Netflix's megahit offers two full seasons of Regency-era romance, gossip, and gowns, given the golden touch by producer Shonda Rhimes. The 1800s London-set drama is told in season-long chapters, each covering a romance of one of the high society Bridgerton siblings, with Season 1 following Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and her coupling with the reluctant duke Simon (Regé-Jean Page), as well as their steamy on-screen sexploits that gave the show much of its popularity. Season 2 moves on to Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and the woman he cautiously falls for, Kate (Simone Ashley), and while there's less doin' it, the push-and-pull romance is a blast to watch. Here's our review. (Yesterday's rank: 1) [Shows Like Bridgerton]

For fans of: Movies that didn't age well, Sandra Bullock | Is it good?: Nah

The Blind Side being in the Netflix top 10 reminds me of that time The Help was the No. 1 movie on Netflix. The 2009 sports drama about Michael Oher, an NFL player who was adopted by a white family as a teenager, wasn't all that well received when it came out, and is most memorable for the fact that it won Sandra Bullock an Oscar. The movie's white savior narrative and portrayal of Oher seem like glaringly bad missteps that a movie probably wouldn't get away with today, but then again, Green Book won Best Picture in 2019, so who knows? (Yesterday's rank: 2)

For fans of: Midlife crises, It's a Wonderful Life | Is it good?: It's no Shrek 2

The fourth (and allegedly final, though we can never really say never) Shrek film is kind of a dud, sadly. The movie puts Shrek (Mike Myers) in crisis mode as he struggles with the responsibility of being a husband and father, believing it's made him less of an ogre. He meets Rumpelstiltskin (Walt Dohrn), who interferes by letting Shrek spend a day living in an alternate reality where he never met Fiona (Cameron Diaz) and instead lives among "real" ogres. You can imagine the disastrous results this has. (Yesterday's rank: 3)

For fans of: Breaking Bad, lawyers trying their best, Cinnabon | Is it good?: It's one of the best shows on TV

After a long, long wait, Better Call Saul Season 5 has finally hit Netflix ahead of the premiere of its sixth and final season on AMC. The Breaking Bad prequel series gives us the origin story of Bob Odenkirk's criminal lawyer Saul Goodman in the early 2000s, when he was still known as Jimmy McGill and was struggling to get his career off the ground. A bunch of familiar faces show up, like Jonathan Banks' Mike and Giancarlo Esposito's Gus, and plenty of new ones that are just as dynamic, as is the way of the BBCU (Breaking Bad cinematic universe). This show rules, plain and simple. (Yesterday's rank: n/a)

For fans of: Mashed vegetables, pacifiers | Is it good?: For babies, sure

Colorful objects, preschool songs, and big-headed babies make this catnip for toddlers and younger kids who get screentime. (Yesterday's rank: 9)

For fans of: Horses, horse girls | Is it good?: It's heartwarming and wholesome

Heartland has been trotting along for 15 seasons now, and it shows no sign of slowing down any time soon. The Canadian series follows stars Amber Marshall as Amy Fleming, a woman who works with horses on a ranch in Montana, and the show has followed her through mourning the death of her mother, family drama, and romantic struggles. (Yesterday's rank: 6) [Shows Like Heartland]

For fans of: The Instagram influencer to Netflix show pipeline, cleaning, jars | Is it good?: Must a show like this be "good"?

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin started this whole operation with The Home Edit, their Instagram account, where they mostly helped people put stuff in jars and tuck them away on shelves. This got the attention of celebrities like the Kardashians, and then they got a TV show. In Season 2, Shearer and Teplin help famous people like Drew Barrymore and Chris Pratt, who could definitely pay to have their houses organized if they wanted, put their stuff in jars and bins. This is Netflix's answer to HGTV. (Yesterday's rank: 7)

For fans of: COVID movies, literally | Is it good?: It's just OK

You may feel reflexive revulsion at the idea of a satirical comedy about actors shooting a movie in a COVID bubble. You might think, "I would rather spend two hours in the Clown Torture room than watch something that smug and self-satisfied." But what if I told you this movie was co-written and directed by Judd Apatow, inspired by the tumultuous production of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion, had a truly impressive cast including Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, and David Duchovny, and looked like a pandemic-era Tropic Thunder? That might soften your antipathy a little bit, right? If you're going to relive October 2020, you might as well do it with the Apatow-Mann family, right? (Judd's wife Leslie Mann and their daughter Iris Apatow are in it, too.) Oh, is that nepotism getting your hackles up again? Are you going to watch this anyway? Yes you are. (Yesterday's rank: 4)



9. Is It Cake?



For fans of: Cakes that look like other things | Is it good?: It's a wholesome good time

The algorithm has an insatiable appetite for baking competition shows, so here's another one. This one is about bakers trying to make cakes that look so much like things that aren't cake that they fool the judges. It's a simple, funny premise with a lot of potential for cakes that make you say, "Wow, I can't believe that's cake," so it seems like a slam dunk as far as baking competitions go. A slam dunk with a basketball that isn't a basketball at all — it's a chocolate cake with orange creme frosting! Saturday Night Live veteran Mikey Day hosts. (Yesterday's rank: 5) [Shows Like Is It Cake?]

For fans of: Scammers, Shonda, silliness | Is it good?: It's a lot of fun

This limited series is the first show superproducer Shonda Rhimes has created since Scandal, and the true story that got her to open up Final Draft again is a doozy. It's the only-in-America-and-New-York-City-specifically saga of Anna Delvey, played by Ozark's Julia Garner, a wealthy German socialite who took New York society by storm in the mid 2010s — only it turned out she wasn't wealthy or even technically German. She was a con artist who scammed various people and institutions out of hundreds of thousands of dollars thanks to her nearly supernatural self-confidence. She became famous thanks to a bombshell New York Magazine story, the writing of which drives the plot of Inventing Anna, as journalist Vivian Kent (Anna Chlumsky) tries to answer the question, "Who is Anna Delvey?" (Yesterday's rank: 8) [Shows Like Inventing Anna]