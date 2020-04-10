Coming off the success of The Circle and Love Is Blind, Netflix released a trailer for what the streaming service hopes will be your next trashy reality show obsession: Too Hot to Handle. The series puts a group of 10 sexed-up singles to the ultimate test: no kissing, no heavy petting, no sex, and no masturbating for the entire duration of their stay at the tropical villa. With every rule break, the show's $100,000 grand prize goes down.

To keep the contestants on track in what Netflix's dubs "this luxury no-bone zone," the group is monitored by Lana, a robot that is basically what Alexa would be if she was constantly telling you not to f--- and to form "deeper emotional connections" instead of telling you the weather.

If you're hyped up on this premise, join the club! Too Hot to Handle sounds like a perfect way to waste eight hours of self-isolation. And the best part? Unlike The Circle and Love Is Blind, Netflix is releasing the entire season all at once! So no having to wait a week for new episodes to see what singles decide to they might want to screw over their fellow contestants by, well, screwing.

Too Hot to Handle premieres Friday, April 17 on Netflix.