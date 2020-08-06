Charlie Kaufman is one of the world's greatest living screenwriters, but the Oscar-winning writer and director hasn't made a live-action movie since 2008's Synecdoche, New York, because his movies don't make the kind of box office profit studios want. Fortunately for us, Netflix doesn't care about the box office. So Charlie Kaufman is back with I'm Thinking of Ending Things, a psychological horror film that releases on the streaming service Sept. 4 and debuted its trailer on Thursday.

The film is inspired by (Charlie Kaufman doesn't do straight adaptations) Iain Reid's best-selling novel of the same name, and stars actors from three different seasons of Fargo, Jessie Buckley, Jesse Plemons, and David Thewlis, as well as Hereditary and Unbelievable's Toni Collette. I'm Thinking of Ending Things tells the story of a woman (Buckley) who takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Plemons) to meet his parents (Collette and Thewlis), in spite of the fact that she's planning to end the relationship. But once they're there, a blizzard snows them in and things get weird. The parents are saying all kinds of strange things, the dog is glitching, and she can see time in a nonlinear fashion. Netflix describes it as, "an exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit," to which we say, "Hell yeah, dog, let's go."

I'm Thinking of Ending Things releases on Netflix Friday, Sept. 4.