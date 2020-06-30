Katherine Langford is getting ready for a medieval battle in her next streaming adventure. The 13 Reasons Why star headlines Netflix's Cursed, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Tom Wheeler and Frank Miller. Netflix has revealed the trailer for the upcoming fantasy series, which will be available to stream on Friday, July 17, and Langford looks majestic and badass wielding the ancient sword.

Cursed reimagines the Arthurian legend through the eyes of Langford's Nimue, a young woman with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the tragic Lady of the Lake. She teams up with Arthur (Devon Terrell) in her quest to find Merlin (Gustaf Skarsgård) and deliver the sword. Nimue's journey makes her a symbol of courage and rebellion against the Red Paladins and King Uther (Sebastian Armesto).

Wheeler serves as showrunner on Cursed and co-executive produces alongside Miller and Leila Gerstein. The first season will consist of 10 one-hour episodes.

The series also stars Matt Stokoe as Gawain, Lily Newmark as Pym, Shalom Brune-Franklin as Igraine, Emily Coates as Sister Iris, Billy Jenkins as Squirrel, Bella Dayne as Red Spear, and Peter Mullan as Father Carden.

Cursed premieres Friday, July 17 on Netflix.

