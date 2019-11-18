Chinatown is finally coming to TV. Deadline reports that Netflix has teamed up with filmmaker David Fincher and Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne to pen a pilot script for a prequel series of the 1974 classic.

Fincher, Towne, and Josh Donen will executive-produce the small-screen take on the tale, which will focus on a youthful Jake Gittes in Los Angeles as he adjusts to life as a private investigator. Netflix declined to comment.

Jack Nicholson of course starred as Gittes in the original film and the less successful and memorable 1990 sequel, The Two Jakes. In the first movie, Gittes is hired to expose an adulterer but becomes wrapped up in a world that is much more sinister.

Donen previously worked on Fincher's other Netflix series House of Cards and Mindhunter. Netflix wants Fincher to direct the pilot, according to Deadline, but that is not part of the current deal. Forty-five years ago, Towne wrote Chinatown, the late Robert Evans produced it, and Roman Polanski directed.

When Fincher made House of Cards for Netflix, he was one of the first big-named filmmakers to make the leap to TV. Now he's working on another series for the streaming service titled Mank. It's a drama that spotlights the battles between Citizen Kane screenwriters Herman J. Mankiewicz and Orson Welles. The show will be shot in black and white and star Gary Oldman.