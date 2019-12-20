Disgraced NFL player Aaron Hernandez will be the subject of a new true crime documentary from Netflix. The streaming service has announced the three-part series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, set to premiere Jan. 15.

Along with the premiere date, Netflix has also released a chilling teaser that features an audio recording of Hernandez calling a woman, telling her, "My whole body is shaking." When she asks what happened, he replies, "You know my temper."

Hernandez, who played three seasons as a tight end for the New England Patriots, was convicted in 2015 of the murder of Odin Lloyd. He was serving a life sentence when he was found dead in his prison cell in April 2017; the death was ruled a suicide. Five days earlier, Hernandez had been acquitted in the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Netflix's official description of the docuseries reads, "As a gifted young football athlete from Bristol, Connecticut, Aaron Hernandez had capitalized rapidly on his promise, playing for a top tier college program before being drafted into the National Football League at the age of 20. But in 2013, fresh off of a newly inked five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots, Hernandez would become a household name for the most infamous murder case involving an American athlete since OJ Simpson. Hernandez's trials for the brutal killing of Odin Lloyd and two Boston-area men yielded a Pandora's box of secrets: a tumultuous and often abusive upbringing, a growing fascination with gang life, and other discoveries that painted a maelstrom of motivations behind his violent behavior. A three-part documentary series featuring exclusive courtroom footage, Hernandez's phone calls from prison, and interviews with those who knew Hernandez and Lloyd, Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez meticulously examines the perfect storm of factors leading to the trial, conviction, and death of an athlete who seemingly had it all."

Killer Inside is directed by Geno McDermott, who also executive produces alongside Angus Wall, Christina Douglas, Dan Wetzel, Kevin Armstrong, Shawn De Clair, and Jon Wertheim. Terry Leonard also serves as a producer.

Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez premieres Wednesday, Jan. 15 on Netflix.

