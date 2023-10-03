Need a Halloween Costume Idea? They are Steeply Discounted for Target Circle Week

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Not content with dropping a big sale to compete directly with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days next week, Target Circle Week is beating the online retailer to the punch with a whole week of deals before Amazon's sale even kicks off. And you won't find many better opportunities to grab a killer Halloween costume ahead of the big day, because all of Target's Halloween costumes are 30% off right now--but you'll need to hurry, because Target Circle Week only runs through October 7.

There are thousands of full costumes and accessories to choose from--if there's a major pop culture character you want to dress up as on spooky day, then there's a pretty good chance you'll be able to find a costume of it in here somewhere. Eligible costumes in the sale have a coupon on their pages that you'll need to save to your free Target Circle account to take advantage of the deal--it's not hard to find, but you won't get the 30% discount without it, so be sure to make note of it.

Below you'll find a selection of our picks for some of the best or most attention-getting costumes available, all of which are available for 30% off their list price.

Best Halloween Costume Ideas at Target

Since Target Circle Week is a massive sale, there are many other deals you can and should grab while you have the chance. There are far too many deals for us to list everything here, but we've got a sampling of some of the best categories to shop right here.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.