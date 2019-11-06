[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of NCIS: New Orleans, "Matthew 5:9." Read at your own risk!]

It's the end of the road for one of NCIS: New Orleans' original stars. On Tuesday night's episode, Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black) was gunned down while attempting to avenge his brother's death, and the actor has since confirmed that his journey on the series has ended.

In an Instagram video posted after the episode, Black thanked fans for following him throughout all six seasons of the CBS series, saying, "Welp, that's all she wrote for Agent Lasalle. But I wanted to take this time personally to thank all of you fans out there for your love and support. You were there to celebrate the victories and to pick me up when I needed it, and I appreciate that."

Black also paid tribute to first responders and members of the military, both of which Lasalle had been a part of in the show. "I want to say what an honor it was to play this character, Special Agent Lasalle, a character in law enforcement and in the military," Black said. "[I] learned a lot about what the first responders do, and much respect to you guys. Also, I support the military and appreciate what you guys do for us."

Black was a series regular on NCIS: New Orleans since the spin-off first began in 2014.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on CBS.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of CBS Corporation.)