If you're missing sports right now and have already grown tired of all the marble racing and whatnot that fans have been using to bide their time during the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, NBC Sports is ready to help. Olympic Games Week kicks off Monday night on the network and will highlight some of the best moments from the 2016 Rio Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics.

Starting it all off will be a two-hour Best of Team USA show, featuring a bunch of people we wish we were friends with like Simone Biles, Michael Phelps, Katie Ledecky, Aly Raisman, and more. Fans will remember it as a pretty huge summer, with the U.S. bringing home 121 medals, 46 of which were gold. The U.S. also surpassed 1,000 all-time gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics, so it was certainly an event to remember and one worth revisiting, especially since the 2020 Summer Olympics are now delayed for a full year.

There will also be highlights shown from Team USA's women's gymnastics team, including footage of the Final Five competing in the team final, a group that was famously made up of Biles, Raisman, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Madison Kocian.

If you're hoping for a historic edge, NBCSN has got you covered as well. Women's road cycling will be covered too, and you can relive the moment where Kristin Armstrong won gold, becoming the oldest cyclist in history to win an Olympic medal the day before her 43rd birthday.

The coverage, which will span two weeks until Sunday, April 26, will begin on Monday, April 13 at 7/6c on NBCSN, NBCSports, and the NBC Sports app. This might be the place to look if you've been in need of a morale booster lately. The full schedule for Olympic Games Week's first week of coverage is available below.