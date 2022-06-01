A champion will be crowned when the Golden State Warriors take on the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

As two of the league's most historic franchises, the Celtics and Warriors are facing off in the NBA Finals for the second time. The teams first met in 1964 in which the Celtics won the series in 5 games, which was Boston's 8th straight trip to the Finals.

After making quick work of the Mavericks, the Warriors secured the Western Conference Championship, which has led to their sixth NBA Finals appearance in eight years. Led by the trio of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson, the Warriors are viewed by many to be the favorites. They have a championship pedigree after appearing in five straight NBA Finals from 2015-to 2019, winning three. Curry, a former two-time NBA MVP, will be looking to get his first NBA Finals MVP.

As the Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Celtics won a grueling series against the Miami Heat, which went to seven games, securing the franchise's first Eastern Conference title since 2010. Head coach Ime Udoka has led his team to the Finals in his first year, thanks to standout defense and the leadership of Jayson Tatum. On their postseason journey, the Celtics eliminated the three teams that eliminated them the previous 3 years: Bucks, Heat, and Nets. Boston's center Al Horford will finally end his streak of 141 playoff games without an NBA Finals appearance tonight.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 NBA Finals without cable below.

When to Watch

Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors (Game 1)

Date: Thursday, June 2

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: ABC

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Finals

ABC will be the home of all of the action on the hardwood during this year's NBA Finals and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 NBA Finals Channels



DIRECTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu + Live TV Sling TV YouTube TV ABC ✔ ✔ ✔

✔





Watch the 2022 NBA Finals for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 NBA Finals on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.



Watch the 2022 NBA Finals on fuboTV



For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.



Watch the 2022 NBA Finals on Hulu + Live TV



On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 NBA Finals on ABC and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.





Watch the 2022 NBA Finals on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch this year's conference finals on ABC for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.





2022 NBA Finals Schedule

Game # Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch 1 Thursday, June 2 Celtics at Warriors 9:00 PM ABC 2 Sunday, June 5 Celtics at Warriors 8:00 PM ABC 3 Sunday, May 8 Warriors at Celtics 9:00 PM ABC 4 Friday, June 10 Warriors at Celtics 9:00 PM ABC *5 Monday, June 13 Celtics at Warriors 9:00 PM ABC *6 Thursday, June 16 Warriors at Celtics 9:00 PM ABC *7 Sunday, June 19 Celtics at Warriors 8:00 PM ABC

*if necessary

