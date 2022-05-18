After a thrilling second round, the Western Conference Finals tip-off tonight when #3 Golden State Warriors welcome #4 Dallas Mavericks to the Chase Center for Game 1. These two teams have history, in 2007, the Warriors shocked the world when they became the third 8th seed in NBA history to eliminate the first-seed after defeating the Mavericks 4-2 in the first round. However, times have changed, as this year's Mavericks went 3-1 against the Warriors during the regular season.

Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are looking to advance to their third NBA Finals in franchise history. The Mavs are 2-2 all-time in the Western Conference Finals and haven't advanced to the Finals since 2011, in which they defeated the Miami Heat 4-2. Doncic has been playing at a superstar level after going 35-10-4 in the Mavs' 123-90 Game 7 blowout against the #1 Phoenix Suns. Defensively, the Mavericks will have to pull out all of the stops if they want to advance to the next round.

Out in the Bay, the trio of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson are appearing in their sixth Western Conference Finals since 2015. The Warriors have played in 9 WCFs in franchise history, going 6-2, and are looking to advance to their first NBA Finals since 2019. They're coming off a 4-2 series win against the Memphis Grizzlies and are deemed the favorites to advance to the next round.

You can find out how to watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals without cable below.

When to Watch

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors (Game 1)

Date: Wednesday, May 18

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Channel: TNT

How to Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals

ESPN, ABC, and TNT will be covering all of the action on the hardwood during this year's Eastern and Western Conference Finals and fans will have a few different options to watch without cable.

2022 NBA Conference Finals Channels

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals for Free

Catch all of ABC's coverage of the 2022 NBA Conference Finals by watching with an antenna. AntennaWeb is a great tool you can use to see what ABC channel is available in your area with an antenna.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM includes ABC, ESPN, TNT and over 65 channels with its Entertainment plan for $69.99. New customers that sign up before June 19 can get $30 off over the first two months for a monthly price of $54.99. A subscription includes unlimited DVR storage and there are no hidden fees, or required annual contracts.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on fuboTV

For $69.99 per month, you can watch all of the coverage of the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals on ESPN and ABC via fuboTV with their Pro plan. The sports-first streaming offers over 100 channels with their Pro plan, which includes over 100 sporting events, the ability to watch on unlimited screens, and 1000 hours of DVR space, which means you can record and rewatch your favorite shows and all of this year's big events.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on Hulu + Live TV

On Hulu + Live TV, cord cutters can watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and over 75 channels with the base plan of $69.99 per month. The service includes unlimited DVR storage and allows users to watch on 2 screens simultaneously.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on Sling TV

Sling TV offers an affordable way to watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on ESPN and TNT. For $35 per month, with a Sling Orange subscription, you can watch Eastern Conference Finals games on ESPN, and with Sling Blue Subscription you can watch Western Conference Finals games on TNT.

Sling Orange + Blue is a combination of the two and allows you to watch both channels for $50 per month, and for a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month. A Sling Orange + Blue subscription gives you access to 50 channels, 50 hours of DVR storage, and you can stream on up to 3 devices.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on YouTube TV

Subscribers to YouTube TV are able to watch this year's conference finals on ESPN, ABC, and TNT for $64.99 per month. The streaming service has over 85 channels, users can stream up to 3 devices simultaneously, and it includes unlimited DVR so you can record every game and more.

Watch the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on Mobile Apps

Viewers can stream all of the 2022 NBA Conference Finals on the ESPN app, WatchTNT app, and ESPN.com. However, to watch the event on these services, you will need to be authenticated by signing on with your credentials and proving you have a TV subscription from a cable or satellite provider or a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and TNT.

Conference Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference Finals: Miami Heat (1) vs. Boston Celtics (2) Game # Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch 1 Tuesday, May 17 Boston 107 at Miami 118 8:30 PM ESPN 2 Thursday, May 19 Boston at Miami 8:30 PM ESPN 3 Saturday, May 21 Miami at Boston 8:30 PM ABC 4 Monday, May 23 Miami at Boston 8:30 PM ABC *5 Wednesday, May 25 Boston at Miami 8:30 PM ESPN *6 Friday, May 27 Miami at Boston 8:30 PM ESPN *7 Sunday, May 29 Boston at Miami 8:30 PM ESPN

*if necessary

Western Conference Finals: Golden State Warriors (3) vs. Dallas Mavericks (4) Game # Date Matchup Time (ET) Where to Watch 1 Wednesday, May 18 Dallas at Golden State 9:00 PM TNT 2 Friday, May 20 Dallas at Golden State 9:00 PM TNT 3 Sunday, May 22 Golden State at Dallas 9:00 PM TNT 4 Tuesday, May 24 Golden State at Dallas 9:00 PM TNT *5 Thursday, May 26 Dallas at Golden State 9:00 PM TNT *6 Saturday, May 28 Golden State at Dallas 9:00 PM TNT *7 Monday, May 30 Dallas at Golden State 9:00 PM TNT

*if necessary