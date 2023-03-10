NBA League Pass is Just $14.99 for the Rest of Regular Season

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're outside of the local area to watch your favorite NBA team, you're in luck. NBA League Pass has discounted its streaming service for the rest of the regular season. Right now, you can sign up for just $14.99, after a 7 day free trial, either directly through the NBA League Pass website or with the NBA League Pass Amazon Prime Video channel.

The discounted price will give you access to remainder of the regular season, allowing you to watch every out-of-market game through April 9, before playoffs begin.



With NBA League Pass, you can watch hundreds of live games with commercials on one device at a time (NBA TV included). League Pass does black out the live feed of your local team and nationally broadcast games on ESPN, ABC or TNT. Locally blacked out games are available 3 days after the live broadcast, while nationally broadcast games are available 3 hours after the live broadcast.

If you continue to subscribe to NBA League Pass after the end of the regular season, you'll also have access to postseason games through NBA TV, which is included in your subscription.