It sure seems like every time Nancy Drew reveals one secret, it creates an even bigger one in the process. Nancy (Kennedy McMann) may have finally discovered the truth about Lucy Sable, but now she'll have to decide if she wants to keep those findings to herself or share them with the one person who deserves to know most — her biological father, Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith).

In this week's episode, Nancy will seriously struggle with the revelation that she's actually the secret love child of Lucy and Ryan, especially given the latest supernatural pickle she's in will require her to spend some extended time with Ryan. While Ryan may be in the dark about all of this soap opera-worthy family drama, Riley Smith has known this twist was coming from the jump.

"They pitched me the idea when they offered me the role," Smith told TV Guide. "So I've known since the very beginning, and I've been anxiously waiting for this for 17 episodes... Of all the ways that I imagined that they would reveal all of this, I didn't imagine the way it actually transpired. And so I had to like, figure out in my own head, for my character, how to walk this tightrope because everyone knows except for Ryan. It made it really fun and interesting to play."

Discover Your New Favorite Show: Watch This Now!

It does seem like Nancy will have to fess up about her parentage sooner or later, and when that happens, there's no telling how Ryan will react. As of now, he doesn't even know that Lucy was pregnant the night she died, so you can imagine what a huge bomb a, "Hey, by the way, I'm your daughter," kind of revelation would do to him. Smith agrees that some bewilderment is probably in store when and if Ryan does find out the truth.

"I think that Ryan would be completely blindsided," Smith said. "He would obviously feel a lot of confusion and betrayal. I think there would be so many emotions that you have to wrestle with, and I don't think that it's going to be something he can deal with in one episode. I think that this is going to be something that he'll have to deal with for a long time."

Something tells us that this story arc — for both Nancy and Ryan — will be something we're dealing with well into Season 2 of the series and beyond.

Nancy Drew airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.