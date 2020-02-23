The 2020 award season capped off its winter segment with the flyest award show of the year — the 51st Annual NAACP Image Awards, which honors outstanding representations and achievements of people of color in film, music, TV, and literature. The award show took place in Pasadena, California, with the broadcast airing on BET on Saturday night.
Netflix dominated the nominations in the TV field, in large thanks to the 2019 juggernaut When They See Us, which notched nine nominations and won three. Greenleaf and black-ish got the Outstanding Drama and Comedy awards, though. On the film side, Netflix also came in strong with Dolemite Is My Name, which had seven nominations and one win. Us, Queen & Slim, and Harriet were also well represented in the motion picture categories, and Harriet pulled the most nods with nine. However, it was Just Mercy that topped the movie category, along with wins for Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. The civil rights organization also honored singer and beauty mogul Rihanna with the NAACP President's Award and bestowed Congressman John Lewis with the Chairman's Award.
Who else went home with the trophies? Check out the complete winners list below.
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Billy Porter
WINNER: Lizzo
Regina King
Tyler Perry
Outstanding Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name
Harriet
WINNER: Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Us
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Chadwick Boseman, 21 Bridges
Daniel Kaluuya, Queen & Slim
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite is My Name
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy
Winston Duke, Us
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
WINNER: Lupita Nyong'o, Us
Naomie Harris, Black and Blue
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
WINNER: Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Leslie Odom, Jr., Harriet
Sterling K. Brown, Waves
Tituss Burgess, Dolemite Is My Name
Wesley Snipes, Dolemite Is My Name
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite is My Name
Janelle Monáe, Harriet
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
WINNER: Marsai Martin, Little
Octavia Spencer, Luce
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Jodie Turner-Smith, Queen & Slim
WINNER: Marsai Martin, Little
Rob Morgan, Just Mercy
Shahadi Wright Joseph, Us
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture
Dolemite is My Name
Harriet
WINNER: Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Us
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
Clemency
WINNER: Dolemite is My Name
Luce
Queen & Slim
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television or Film)
Alfre Woodard, The Lion King
Donald Glover, The Lion King
WINNER: James Earl Jones, The Lion King
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
Sterling K. Brown, Frozen II
Outstanding Comedy Series
Ballers
WINNER: Black-ish
Dear White People
Grown-ish
The Neighborhood
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Dwayne Johnson, Ballers
Tracy Morgan, The Last O.G.
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Logan Browning, Dear White People
Jill Scott, First Wives Club
Tiffany Haddish, The Last O.G.
WINNER: Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
WINNER: Deon Cole, Black-ish
Laurence Fishburne, Black-ish
Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Halle Bailey, Grown-ish
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
WINNER: Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Drama Series
Godfather of Harlem
WINNER: Greenleaf
Queen Sugar
The Chi
Watchmen
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Billy Porter, Pose
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar
WINNER: Omari Hardwick, Power
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
WINNER: Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Regina King, Watchmen
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar
Simone Missick, All Rise
Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Delroy Lindo, The Good Fight
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
WINNER: Harold Perrineau, Claws
Nigél Thatch, Godfather of Harlem
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
CCH Pounder, NCIS: New Orleans
WINNER: Lynn Whitfield, Greenleaf
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
Susan Kelechi Watson, This Is Us
Tina Lifford, Queen Sugar
Outstanding Guest Performance in a Comedy or Drama Series
Blair Underwood, Dear White People
David Alan Grier, Queen Sugar
WINNER: Kelly Rowland, American Soul
Major, STAR
Sanaa Lathan, The Affair
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
American Son
Being Mary Jane
Native Son
True Detective
WINNER: When They See Us
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Ethan Henru Herisse, When They See Us
Idris Elba, Luther
WINNER: Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Gabrielle Union, Being Mary Jane
Kerry Washington, American Son
WINNER: Niecy Nash, When They See Us
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
PUSHOUT: The Criminalization of Black Girls in Schools
Surviving R. Kelly
The Breakfast Club
The Story of God with Morgan Freeman
WINNER: Unsung
Outstanding Talk Series
WINNER: Red Table Talk
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Real
The Shop: Uninterrupted
The Tamron Hall Show
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Lip Sync Battle
WINNER: Rhythm + Flow
Sunday Best
The Voice
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
2019 Black Girls Rock!
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
WINNER: Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Children's Program
Doc McStuffins
WINNER: Family Reunion
Kevin Hart's Guide to Black History
Marvel's Avengers: Black Panther's Quest
Motown Magic
Outstanding Performance By a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)
Caleel Harris, When They See Us
Lonnie Chavis, This Is Us
Lyric Ross, This Is Us
WINNER: Marsai Martin, Black-ish
Miles Brown, Black-ish
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble
Angela Rye, Young Gifted and Broke: A BET Town Hall
WINNER: Jada Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk
Lester Holt, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Abby Huntsman, Ana Navarro, The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) — Individual or Ensemble
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
LL Cool J, Lip Sync Battle
Regina Hall, 2019 BET Awards
WINNER: Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Wayne Brady, Let's Make A Deal
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
Miles Davis: Birth Of The Cool
The Black Godfather
The Apollo
WINNER: Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am
True Justice: Bryan Stevenson's Fight for Equality
Outstanding Documentary (Television — Series or Special)
Free Meek
WINNER: Hitsville: The Making of Motown
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Martin: The Legacy of A King
ReMastered: The Two Killings of Sam Cooke
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Film)
Chinonye Chukwu, Clemency
Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy
Doug Atchison, Brian Banks
WINNER: Jordan Peele, Us
Kasi Lemmons and Gregory Allen Howard, Harriet
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Cord Jefferson, The Good Place ("Tinker, Tailor, Demon, Spy")
Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce, One Day at a Time ("Ghosts")
Jason Kim, Barry ("Past=Present x Future Over Yesterday")
Karen Gist and Peter Saji, Mixed-ish ("Let Your Hair Down")
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah ("Trevor Noah: Racism Detective")
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury, When They See Us ("Part Four")
Damon Lindelof & Cord Jefferson, Watchmen ("The Extraordinary Being")
WINNER: Nichelle Tramble Spellman, Truth Be Told ("Monster")
Nkechi Okoro Carroll, All American ("Hussle & Motivate")
Pat Charles, Black Lightning ("The Book of Secrets: Chapter One: Prodigal Son")
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Cas Sigers-Beedles, Twas the Chaos Before Christmas
Melissa Bustamante, A Christmas Winter Song
Patrik-Ian Polk, Being Mary Jane
WINNER: Suzan-Lori Parks, Native Son
Yvette Nicole Brown, Always a Bridesmaid
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Film)
WINNER: Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Jordan Peele, Us
Kasi Lemmons, Harriet
Mati Diop, Atlantics
Reginald Hudlin, The Black Godfather
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
WINNER: Anya Adams, GLOW ("Outward Bound")
Justin Tipping, Black Monday ("7042")
Ken Whittingham, Atypical ("Road Rage Paige")
Randall Winston, Grace and Frankie ("The Pharmacy")
Shaka King, Shrill ("Pool")
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Ava DuVernay, When They See Us ("Part Four")
Carl H. Seaton, Jr., Snowfall ("Hedgehogs")
WINNER: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Power ("Forgot About Dre")
Debbie Allen, Grey's Anatomy ("Silent All These Years")
Jet Wilkinson, The Chi ("The Scorpion and the Frog")
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture (Television)
Codie Elaine Oliver, Black Love
Janice Cooke, I Am Sombody's Child: The Regina Louise Story
Kenny Leon, American Son
WINNER: Rashid Johnson, Native Son
Russ Parr, The Bobby Debarge Story
Outstanding Album
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
WINNER: Homecoming: The Live Album, Beyoncé
I Used To Know H.E.R., H.E.R.
Sketchbook, Fantasia
Worthy, India.Arie
Outstanding New Artist
Ari Lennox
WINNER: Lil Nas X
Lucky Daye
Mahalia
Mykal Kilgore
Outstanding Male Artist
WINNER: Bruno Mars
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Major
PJ Morton
Outstanding Female Artist
WINNER: Beyoncé
Fantasia
H.E.R.
India.Arie
Lizzo
Outstanding Song — Traditional
"Enough" - Fantasia
"Jerome" - Lizzo
WINNER: "Spirit" - Beyoncé
"Stand Up" - Cynthia Erivo
"Steady Love" - India.Arie
Outstanding Song — Contemporary
WINNER: "Before I Let Go" - Beyoncé
"Hard Place" - H.E.R.
"Juice" - Lizzo
"Talk" - Khalid
"Motivation" - Normani
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration
WINNER: "Brown Skin Girl" - Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé & WizKiD
"No Guidance" - Chris Brown feat. Drake
"Say So" - PJ Morton feat. JoJo
"Shea Butter Baby" - Ari Lennox feat. J. Cole
"Show Me Love" - Alicia Keys feat. Miguel
Outstanding Jazz Album
Carib - David Sanchez
Center of The Heart - Najee
WINNER: Love & Liberation - Jazzmeia Horn
SoulMate - Nathan Mitchell
The Dream Is You: Vanessa Rubin Sings Tadd Dameron - Vanessa Rubin
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary)
"I Made It Out" - John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez
"Laughter" - Bebe Winans feat. Korean Soul
WINNER: "Love Theory" - Kirk Franklin
"Not Yet" - Donnie McClurkin
"Victory" - The Clark Sisters
Outstanding Music Video /Visual Album
Hard Place - H.E.R.
WINNER: Juice - Lizzo
No Guidance - Chris Brown feat. Drake
Steady Love- India.Arie
Talk - Khalid
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Harriet (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Queen & Slim The Soundtrack
WINNER: The Lion King: The Gift
The Lion King Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Us (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Outstanding Literary Work — Fiction
New Daughters of Africa - Margaret Busby
Out of Darkness, Shining Light - Petina Gappah
Red at the Bone - Jacqueline Woodson
WINNER: The Revisioners - Margaret Wilkerson Sexton
The Water Dancer - Ta-Nehisi Coates
Outstanding Literary Work — Nonfiction
Breathe: A Letter to My Sons - Dr. Imani Perry
STONY THE ROAD: Reconstruction, White Supremacy, and the Rise of Jim Crow - Henry Louis Gates, Jr. WINNER: The Source of Self-Regard: Selected Essays, Speeches, and Meditations - Toni Morrison
The Yellow House - Sarah M. Broom
What Doesn't Kill You Makes You Blacker: A Memoir in Essays - Damon Young
Outstanding Literary Work — Debut Author
American Spy - Lauren Wilkinson
WINNER: I Am Dance: Words and Images of the Black Dancer - Hal Banfield (Author), Javier Vasquez (Illustrator)
More Than Pretty: Doing The Soul Work To Uncover Your True Beauty - Erica Campbell
Such A Fun Age - Kiley Reid
The Farm - Joanne Ramos
Outstanding Literary Work — Biography/Autobiography
Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System - Cyntoia Brown-Long
Finding My Voice: My Journey to the West Wing and the Path Forward - Valerie Jarrett
WINNER: More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say) - Elaine Welteroth
My Name Is Prince - Randee St. Nicholas
The Beautiful Ones - Prince (Author), Dan Piepenbring (Edited by)
Outstanding Literary Work — Instructional
Inspire Your Home: Easy, Affordable Ideas to Make Every Room Glamorous - Farah Merhi
Letters to the Finishers (who struggle to finish) - Candace E. Wilkins
More Than Pretty: Doing the Soul Work that Uncovers Your True Beauty - Erica Campbell
Vegetables Unleashed - José Andres
WINNER: Your Next Level Life: 7 Rules of Power, Confidence, And Opportunity For Black Women In America - Karen Arrington (Author), Joanna Price (Illustrator), Sheryl Taylor (Forward)
Outstanding Literary Work — Poetry
A Bound Woman Is a Dangerous Thing: The Incarceration of African American Women from Harriet Tubman to Sandra Bland - DaMaris B. Hill
WINNER: Felon: Poems - Reginald Dwayne Betts
Honeyfish - Lauren K. Alleyne
Mistress - Chet'la Sebree
The Tradition - Jericho Brown
Outstanding Literary Work — Children
A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation - Barry Wittenstein (Author), Jerry Pinkney (Illustrator)
Hair Love - Matthew A. Cherry (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
Parker Looks Up: An Extraordinary Moment - Parker Curry (Author), Jessica Curry (Author), Brittany Jackson (Illustrator)
Ruby Finds a Worry - Tom Percival
WINNER: Sulwe - Lupita Nyong'o (Author), Vashti Harrison (Illustrator)
Outstanding Literary Work — Youth/Teens
WINNER: Around Harvard Square - C.J. Farley
Her Own Two Feet: A Rwandan Girl's Brave Fight to Walk - Meredith Davis (Author), Rebeka Uwitonze (Author)
Hot Comb - Ebony Flowers (Author), Ebony Flowers (Illustrator)
'm Not Dying with You Tonight - Gilly Segal (Author), Kimberly Jones (Author)
The Forgotten Girl - India Hill Brown