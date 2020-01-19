Apple is all in on its new comedy series from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day. The streaming service has renewed the duo's new show, Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet, for a second season ahead of the show's Feb. 7 debut. The news was announced Sunday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Co-created by McElhenney, Day, and Megan Ganz, the comedy, which will debut all at once on the streaming service, follows a team of video game developers as they navigate the challenges of running a popular video game. McElhenney stars in the series as the company's creative director, Ian Grimm, and he's joined by F. Murray Abraham as C.W. Longbottom, a seasoned writer who works at the studio. The series also stars David Hornsby as David, a hapless producer; Imani Hakim as Dana, a charming, studious game tester who loves nothing more than gaming; Ashly Burch as Rachel, who feels undervalued in her role as a game tester; and Danny Pudi as Brad, an alpha male who works in the monetization department.

During the Television Critics Association panel for the series, the cast and creators talked about shedding a light on the positive elements of gaming culture rather than focusing on its widely publicized toxic elements.

Discover your new favorite show: Watch This Now!

"It's sort of unfortunate that the most visible part of the [gaming] industry was Gamergate because, especially when you go to these conventions, you meet people, and their primary emotion that they feel is excitement," Burch said. "They're just excited. They're excited you want to make a show about them and their industry. They're excited to be represented, and they're just excited to watch the show. So while there is a group of people within games that are toxic — like any congregation of people, if you have enough people around, some percentage are going to be toxic. But in my experience in the industry, the more people you meet, the more you just know that they're just fanboys and girls in a good way, who are excited to play games and to see the show and to have something that is a love letter to them."

The series is the latest of Apple's originals to be picked up for second seasons. Little America, Home Before Dark, Dickinson, See, Servant, The Morning Show, and For All Mankind will all return.

Season 1 of Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet premieres Friday, Feb. 7 on Apple TV+.