While millions of people worldwide are isolating themselves in an effort to flatten the curve and curb COVID-19 deaths, some musicians are using social media to bring a bit of joy to these uncertain times. Artists you'd have to drop triple-figure sums to see in concert — including John Legend, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more — are streaming live, intimate performances to help lift the spirits of people who are staying in and social distancing.

TV Guide has rounded up some of the noteworthy performances you might have missed — but check them out fast because some are on Instagram stories that will only last 24 hours!

Matt Nathanson

The folk crooner joined the concert trend while "sheltering in place" in his home in San Francisco. He started the stream by saying he sees the concerts becoming a regular thing, as he expects we'll all be inside for months.

Katharine McPhee-Foster and David Foster

The Smash alum and her husband have started doing daily concerts at 5:30 p.m. PT on McPhee's Instagram. On Day 2, they were joined by special guests! You never know who is going to pop in.

Charlie Puth

The singer took up the #TogetherAtHome mantle from John Legend and posted his own concern on Wednesday, March 18. He tagged Niall Horan and Common for the next one.

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright is performing daily concerts on his Facebook page. Check out one of them below.

John Legend

American treasure John Legend kicked off his #TogetherAtHome show via Instagram live and invited others, including Charlie Puth, to follow suit.

Lizzo

Lizzo dropped a hot flute track on Instagram that turned into the chillest meditation session the internet could ask for.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Lin-Manuel Miranda dropped a never-before-heard song from Hamilton that ended up being cut from the final production.

Wish I could send you peace of mind via this app.

Alas.

But I can send you music no one's heard. Here's a cut Hamilton/Washington tune called I Have This Friend. No one's heard it, not even Kail.

Funnier if you picture me and @ChrisisSingin singing it.https://t.co/lhkLP0jQeT — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 12, 2020

Josh Gad

Josh Gad read one his favorite children's books to all the Frozen fans out there.

Ben Gibbard (Death Cab for Cutie)

Ben Gibbard, known best for his role in the bands Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, will be doing livestream concerts for the next few weeks.

Tune into https://t.co/mGtxzmvl3A to see Ben livestream for the next few weeks at 4pm PST daily. pic.twitter.com/Llt2syGHvT — Death Cab for Cutie (@dcfc) March 17, 2020

Yo-Yo Ma

Yo-Yo Ma released the first of his #SongsOfComfort series on Twitter.

In these days of anxiety, I wanted to find a way to continue to share some of the music that gives me comfort. The first of my #SongsOfComfort: Dvořák - "Going Home"



Stay safe. pic.twitter.com/S28w6OlXiZ — Yo-Yo Ma (@YoYo_Ma) March 13, 2020

Laura Benanti

Tony-award winning singer and actress Laura Benanti told Twitter she'd be their audience when high school musicals all over the country had to shutter their productions. Just try not to cry at the incredible responses.

Dark times for all. Trying to find some bright spots. If you were meant to perform in your High School musical and it was cancelled please post yourself singing and tag me. I want to be your audience!! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE — Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) March 13, 2020

Keith Urban

Keith Urban put up a number of free performances for people to enjoy, including this 30-minute set.

Chris Martin (Coldplay)

Chris Martin of Coldplay did at set at home that included faves like "When I Ruled the World."

Pink

Pink offered up what she humbly described as "Free concert slash piano lessons."

Rob Thomas (Matchbox 20)

Rob Thomas kicked off what he called "Social Distance Sessions" that are just too pure.