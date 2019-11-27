Have you ever looked back on American history and thought, "You know, there are just way too many dudes up in here?" Freeform's new supernatural-fantasy series Motherland: Fort Salem totally agrees, which may be why these exclusive new teasers are adding some ladies into the mix of Founding Fathers and American heroes.

Motherland: Fort Salem is set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country. Thus, the gender roles in the U.S. are now flipped, with women traditionally fighting on the front lines rather than men. Obviously, these magically inclined super-soldiers completely changed the history of the United States of America as we know it, and they've now got the statues to prove it.

The first two teasers reveal a revamped Lincoln Memorial and Mount Rushmore, which now memorialize General Alder, who is presumably a powerful witch and military hero. The third shows a reimagined VJ-Day kiss, this time with a female solider taking a man in her arms before dipping him for a smooch. Check them out below.

Motherland: Fort Salem will premiere on Freeform in 2020.