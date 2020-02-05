The 92nd Academy Awards will air on ABC next Sunday, Feb. 9, and the event will celebrate some of the biggest films of the year, including 1917, Little Women, The Irishman, Joker, and Parasite. But before the glitziest celebration in Hollywood arrives, let's take a quick walk down memory lane to revisit some of the most exciting Oscars of all time.

From Hattie McDaniel becoming the first black actor to win an Oscar in 1940 to Barbara Streisand's "Hello gorgeous" to Three 6 Mafia taking home the gold to the envelope-gate incident that will live in awards show infamy, click through the gallery below to relive the Academy's most iconic moments below.

The 92nd Academy Awards airs 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

