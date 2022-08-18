12 Upcoming Shows We Can't Wait to Watch

Like Nathan Fielder in The Rehearsal, we believe there's no social interaction you can't plan ahead for — you just have to know enough about TV. To help you pre-plan your small talk, we've compiled a list of all the most exciting shows coming out over the rest of 2022, whether they're brand new series, adaptations of popular movies, spin-offs of shows you already love, or new seasons of ongoing favorites. You probably already know about the Yellowstone spin-off and the Game of Thrones prequel, but did you know there are two new adaptation of vampire classics — Let the Right One In and Interview With the Vampire — coming soon? Or a show from the creators of The Americans in which Steve Carell plays a therapist? Now you do.

TV Guide has rounded up the shows we're looking forward to the most in the second half of 2022. From returning favorites like The Good Fight to new shows like Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon and Yellowstone spin-off 1923, these are the series to add to your calendars now.

Premiere: Aug. 21 on HBO and HBO Max

Paddy Considine, House of the Dragon Ollie Upton/HBO

House of the Dragon tells the story of the decline of House Targaryen, a historical event that led to the events of Game of Thrones 200 years later. What gives me faith that HotD will restore the Thrones franchise to its pre-final season glory is the fact that Paddy Considine leads the ensemble cast as King Viserys Targaryen I. Considine is a great but not especially famous actor, and this is the biggest role of his career. HBO could have gotten anyone else, so he must have been chosen because he's the perfect actor for the role. Casting him indicates that the people making this show know what they're doing. -Liam Mathews [Trailer | Everything we know about House of the Dragon]

Premiere: Aug. 30 on Hulu

Steve Carrell, The Patient Frank Ockenfells/FX

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields gave us The Americans, one of the best shows of the past decade, which is enough to get me hooked on the mere idea of this FX-produced drama about a therapist (Steve Carell) held hostage by his serial killer patient (Domhnall Gleeson). I'm really glad Carell's character drove off a cliff on The Morning Show, freeing him up to do a show with a premise as interesting as this one. -Allison Picurro

Premiere: Sept. 8 on Paramount+

Andre Braugher, The Good Fight Paramount+

What do we know about the sixth and final season of The Good Fight? We know Andre Braugher will be there, playing a kind of Saul Goodman through the Kings' looking glass: a showman lawyer by the name of Ri'Chard Lane who is forced on Liz's (Audra McDonald) firm as a new name partner. We know he'll be wearing those glasses (see above). I'd argue we don't need to know anything else. And even if we knew none of this, I'd still be excited to watch TV's most go-for-broke legal drama go out in a blaze of glory, giving us one last season of juiced up commentary on the state of American hypocrisy. -Kelly Connolly

Premiere: Sept. 11 on Showtime

Jon Bernthal, American Gigolo Warrick Page/Showtime

A few times a year, Jon Bernthal is in a role he was born to play. Shane from The Walking Dead. Frank Castle from The Punisher. Wayne Jenkins from We Own This City. And now Julian Kaye from American Gigolo. (Maybe he was born to play everyone?) In this series adaptation of Paul Schrader's 1980 film, Julian Kaye is a male escort who must rebuild his life after he's framed for murder and thrown in the slammer for a decade and a half, and also find the people responsible for setting him up. Crime! Sex! Prison! It's a Showtime show through and through, and with Bernthal front and center, we're there. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



The Midnight Club



Premiere: Oct. 7 on Netflix

The Midnight Club Netflix/Youtube

This is the latest project from prolific horror maestro Mike Flanagan, whose previous Netflix shows include The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, two of the finest works of horror in any medium of the past 10 years. It's an adaptation of a 1994 teen thriller by Christopher Pike about a group of terminally ill young people living in a hospice ward who gather at midnight to tell each other scary stories. They make a pact that when the first of them dies, they'll communicate with the rest from beyond the grave. Nothing could go wrong there! This looks to skew a little YA for my tastes, but in Flanagan we trust, so it's an automatic watch. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Premiere: Oct. 9 on Showtime

Madison Taylor Baez and Demián Bichir, Let the Right One In Francisco Roman/Showtime

So far every adaptation of the 2004 Swedish novel Let the Right One In has been good. The 2008 Swedish film is considered a vampire classic, and the 2010 American adaptation, Let Me In, is a rare American remake that does the original justice. We're guessing the hits keep rolling in Showtime's TV series adaptation, starring Demián Bichir as the father of a 12-year-old girl vampire (Madison Taylor Baez) who grapples with keeping his daughter alive. Expect a tricky mix of heart-filling emotion and blood-spilling gore. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Shantaram



Premiere: Oct. 14 on Apple TV+

Charlie Hunnam, Shantaram Apple TV+

Yep, that's Charlie Hunnam on a motorcycle. No, this isn't a sequel to Sons of Anarchy. Hunnam stars in this adaptation of the best-selling novel as an Australian bank robber who breaks out of prison and runs off to India in the 1980s. The novel, written by Gregory David Roberts and based on his own life, is an ode to the up-and-down life of Mumbai, then known as Bombay — both dangerous and beautiful — and one man's transformation as he becomes consumed by the culture. If the series captures even just a little bit of that, it's got a shot at best of the year lists. -Tim Surette



Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities



Premiere: Oct. 25 on Netflix (Four-day event where two episodes will be released per day)

Lize Johnston, Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities Ken Woroner/Netflix

At this point in the Peak TV era, there have been so many mediocre episodic anthology series that it's unwise to get too excited over any new one, because more likely than not it will be disappointing. That being said, most episodic anthologies aren't gothic, practical effects-heavy horror shows executive-produced by Best Picture winner Guillermo del Toro. They also don't have horror luminaries behind the camera like Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Panos Cosmatos (Mandy). Or have an episode that's an adaptation of one of H.P. Lovecraft's most famous stories, "Pickman's Model," starring Crispin Glover. This might be the exception to anthology fatigue. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



Tulsa King



Premiere: Nov. 13 on Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone, Tulsa King Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Tulsa King comes from of an unexpected pair of writer-producers with complementary skill sets. The Paramount+ crime drama about a New York mafioso exiled to Oklahoma is created and executive-produced by Taylor Sheridan, the busy producer behind Yellowstone and its many spin-offs. Sheridan knows how to create heartland stories like no one else, but he has no experience writing about Italian-American crooks from the Northeast. But Terence Winter sure does. So Sheridan enlisted Winter, Sopranos veteran and Boardwalk Empire creator, to serve as Tulsa King's showrunner. It's a powerful pairing put over the top with the addition of Sylvester Stallone, who stars in his first series regular role as mob capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi. It's Taylor Sheridan's take on The Sopranos (and Lilyhammer), and it sounds counterintuitive enough to work. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]

Premiere: Fall TBD on AMC and AMC+

Jacob Anderson, Interview with the Vampire Alfonso Bresciani/AMC

Jacob Anderson, best known as Game of Thrones' Grey Worm, seems like a cool guy, and I'm happy that he has a starring role in the show that AMC hopes will become its next big franchise after The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul. Anderson plays soulful vampire Louis in this series inspired by author Anne Rice's famous romantic horror novels (AMC has another Rice series, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, in the works as well). Lestat, Louis' truly evil counterpart, is played by relatively unknown actor Sam Reid, who could become a star thanks to the juicy role, which was played by Tom Cruise in the 1994 movie (Louis was played by Brad Pitt). I'm a sucker for gothic vampire stuff, and the talent in front of and behind the camera on this one leads me to believe it will be well-made high-end horror. -Liam Mathews [Trailer]



1923



Premiere: December on Paramount+

Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, 1923 Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for Paramount+

I'm not entirely sure how to categorize 1923. Is it a sequel series to 1883, creator Taylor Sheridan's prequel spin-off to his massive Western drama Yellowstone? Is it an anthology series, since it's a new story set in the same world? Is it its own thing? Whatever it is, I'm excited for it, because it stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Harrison Ford literally could not be a more perfect star for a Taylor Sheridan show. He's a cranky old movie star who owns a ranch in Wyoming. I can hear him reciting Sheridan's distinctive homespun philosophy already. The story is about the Dutton family trying to survive on the ranch during a time of drought, lawlessness, social upheaval, and economic depression. If Harrison Ford doesn't grumble about how all these flappers from the big city with their short skirts and bobbed hair need to stay the hell off his ranch, I'm canceling my Paramount+ subscription. -Liam Mathews [Everything we know about 1923]

Premiere: TBD on HBO Max

Elizabeth Olsen, Love and Death HBO Max

We've already gotten one show this year about ax murderer Candy Montgomery — Hulu's Candy, starring Jessica Biel — but the story of a 1980s housewife-turned-killer is rich with enough potential to warrant multiple adaptations. David E. Kelley takes the reins here, and Elizabeth Olsen stars as Montgomery, alongside an exciting ensemble that includes Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe, and Patrick Fugit. -Allison Picurro