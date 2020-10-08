If you were dealing with a water shortage, would you want Fred Armisen to help you solve it? Is that a question you've ever considered before this moment? Moonbase 8 would like you to do so.

Showtime's upcoming comedy series about three inept astronauts working in a NASA training facility with the hopes of qualifying for a trip to the moon doesn't premiere until Nov. 8, but you can get a look at the first episode, "Water Crisis," in this exclusive sneak peek. In the clip, Armisen's character, Skip, proposes a concept to his colleagues, Cap (John C. Reilly), Rook (Tim Heidecker), and Trav (Travis Kelce): What to do in the event of a water shortage?

The relatively straight-forward question seems to get complicated when Skip finds out that his fellow astronauts aren't actually sure what does and does not count as water. "What about the vegetable oil?" Rook asks. "There's some olive oil upstairs. Canola. ... It's liquid so it should be drinkable." Cap chimes in that, in order for oil to be drinkable, you simply have to add vinegar. An incredulous Skip says, "That's salad dressing."

Moonbase 8 was created, written, and executive produced by Armisen, Heidecker, Reilly, and Jonathan Krisel, who also served as the series director.

Though the comedy was made in pre-COVID times, escaping to the moon doesn't sound half bad right about now.

Moonbase 8 premieres Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11/10c on Showtime.