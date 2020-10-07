Misha Collins is proving he's every bit as angelic in real life as he is on Supernatural. With the series returning with its final stretch of episodes on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW, the actor is hosting a Supernatural watch party over Zoom with the entire cast, including stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, along with creator Eric Kripke.

The event, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. PT, will be a virtual watch party for the live West Coast broadcast of the Season 15 episode "Last Holiday." Once the episode begins, participants will get to chat via Zoom while collectively watching Sam and Dean save the world. In addition to celebrating the series' fall premiere, the event will also double as a political rally encouraging others to get out and vote in the national election on Nov. 3. Along with the cast, special guests also include Andrew Yang, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Doug Jones, MJ Hegar (who is running for senate), and others who will discuss "how we can save the real world by voting and getting others to the polls."

Interested fans can head here to RSVP. However, space is limited to just the first 10,000 to sign up. For those who are unable to register, the Zoom chat will be simultaneously live-streamed on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW.