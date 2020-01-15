If you were holding your breath for Mindhunter Season 3, you might be holding it in vain. The chances of Netlix's creepy serial killer series getting renewed just went down, drastically. TV Guide has confirmed that the cast, led by Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, and Jonathan Groff, were let out of their contracts in December, meaning the future of Mindhunter is up in the air.

Minduhunter Season 2 debuted on Netflix in August of 2019, featuring Holden's hunt for the perpetrator of the Atlanta Child Murders, but Netflix has still not renewed the series for Season 3. Though TVLine says the cast has loved working with Fincher on the project, many of them are in high demand in Hollywood and releasing them from their contracts seems to hint that Mindhunter's future may be in jeopardy.

As for explanations for this move, Fincher's other Netflix commitments seem to be to blame.

"David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to TV Line. "He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn't fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own."

McCallany retweeted the news, not adding any commentary.

'Mindhunter' Future In Limbo As Netflix Series' Cast Options Expire - Deadline https://t.co/bExbIHdI5c — Holt McCallany (@HoltMcCallany) January 16, 2020

Mindhunter Seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.

