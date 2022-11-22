Black Friday 2022: Get Microsoft Office for Just $30

Join or Sign In
Sign in to customize your TV listings
By joining TV Guide, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy.
Get a lifetime license for Word, Excel, PowerPoint & more
For Black Friday, StackCommerce is offering TV Guide readers a deal on a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Professional 2021. For just $30, you can get the Windows or Mac version of Microsoft Office. Normally, the lifetime license costs $349. That's a whopping 91% off for Black Friday.
With Microsoft Office Professional, you'll get:
With. the offer, you'll get a single license for a single PC or Mac. You'll get an instant delivery, making your link available immediately after purchase. The link must be redeemed within 30 days of purchase.
With a lifetime license, you'll keep the 2021 version of Microsoft Office rather than getting the latest software updates as they're released. that you would get with Microsoft 365. For most users, the savings will be well worth it.
Looking for more deals? Check out our Black Friday page, here.