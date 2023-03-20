MGM+ Streaming Deal: Get Two Months for Just $3 Per Month with Amazon Prime Video

Join or Sign In
Want to add a library of classic and current movies and original TV shows to your streaming lineup? Amazon has a deal for you.
Right now, you can get two movies of MGM+ for just $3/month as a Prime Video channel add-on. When the two months are up, the price goes back up to $6/month.
But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on March 23.
Please note: This deal is for Amazon Prime members only. Not a member? Sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of this low price, as well as other Prime member perks -- including free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping), discounts at Whole Foods Market, access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and Prime Gaming, exclusive deals, and much more.
MGM+ is the home of classic films like Carrie, The Manchurian Candidate, A Fish Called Wanda, and many other titles that can be hard to find on other streaming services. The Prime Video channel also features newer titles like Top Gun: Maverick and Smile, along with original series including Godfather of Harlem, Billy the Kid, and Belgravia.
The Prime Video channel add-on is available to stream on most devices, including Apple iPhone, Apple iPad, Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K, Android smartphones and tablets, Android TV (Google TV), Google Chromecast, Fire TV, Roku, Samsung, Vizio, and major web browsers, like Google Chrome, Apple Safari, Microsoft Edge, and others.