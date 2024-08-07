Back to School: Max Is Now Only $5/month for Students

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Back to school season is here and we're loading up on the essentials. Pens, paper, dorm necessities, and most importantly, streaming services. Come on, how else are you going to procrastinate studying? As classes begin, one of the most-loved streaming services on the planet is offering a student discount no dorm-dweller can refuse.

Students can now get Max half off at just $4.99/month. No, this is not a drill.

Max Student Discount

Max joins a number of other streaming platforms with one of the most affordable discounts on a streaming service we've seen. One that's even cheaper than the Starbucks on campus. And, it's simple to set up. Simply sign up for UNiDAYS (which is 100% free and offers discounts for students on, like, everything), enter your unique code, get back to Max and start streaming at just $4.99 monthly, which is 50% off its $9.99/month regular pricing. It's as simple as it gets.

To take advantage of this discounted offer, simply ensure you are currently enrolled in an educational institution. The offer is valid for a total of 12 months, after which you will need to verify your student status again to renew the discount.

If you're a student that's already paying full price for Max because you didn't know about the discount, fear not. If you can prove you're still enrolled at your college or university, all you have to do is head on over to the page below, click "Get the Deal" and you'll be golden.

Though none of us are a fan of ads, we do have to inform you: This discount is only available on Max with ads. No ad-free discounts for students, folks. Sorry about that. Nonetheless, this deal is still well worth it, ads or not.

Max isn't playing around either. The student discount includes Max's entire catalogue of movies and TV shows to binge all semester long. The Sex Lives of College Girls. Barbie. South Park. The Batman. The Last of Us. Howl's Moving Castle. Euphoria. It's all there at half off.

As the fall semester begins, it's officially time to get streaming. Sign up for Max at just $4.99 monthly below and get in on this deal while you can.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.