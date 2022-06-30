Max Free Trial and Deals in 2024: Does Max Have a Free Trial?

Disclaimer: When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Max has quickly become one of the most popular streaming services on the market, and for good reason. This streaming service offers a vast array of exclusive content you won't be able to catch anywhere else. If you're looking for a Max free trial, you're in luck. Max officially offers a one-week free trial that will last until June 23, 2024. There's never been a better time to sign up.

Max Free Trials

Sign up for Max below and get your one-week free trial today. But, if you're looking for other ways to get a free trial of Max when the free trial event ends by adding a separate streaming service to the mix, read on and learn how to do so.

How to Get a Max Free Trial



As mentioned, Max is offering a free trial for a limited time. Sign up for Max now until June 23 to get a free trial.

Hulu is one of the providers that offer a free trial when signing up for Max via its platform. The Max price remains consistent at $15.99/month when you sign up through Hulu. If you choose to add Max to your Hulu subscription, you can try it out for free for one week.

To sign up for your Max free trial through Hulu, go into your account and find the section to manage your add-ons. There, you'll find options for add-ons including Max, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, Cinemax, and STARZ. Select Max to start your free trial.

One of the most popular and advantageous Max deals is for DIRECTV STREAM subscribers. Right now, you can get three months of Max for free when signing up for any of DIRECTV STREAM's plans. This deal fits a wide range of subscribers, as you can choose the DIRECTV STREAM product that best fits your needs. For wireless subscribers, all Choice, Ultimate, and Premier plans ($79.99/month and up) are eligible for the free Max offer.

Max Free Trial and Deals Compared



Hulu offers a full month free when you sign up for any of its plans: Hulu or Hulu (No Ads), Hulu + Live TV, and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV.

Amazon's Prime Video also offers a 30-day free trial, which includes the video streaming service as part of the Prime membership. Prime Video frequently runs deals and promotions on additional channels you can add. Additionally, you can add Max as a channel directly through Prime.

While we thought that trials may be falling out of favor as Netflix and Disney+ no longer offer them either, we might have been wrong. Now that Max is offering a free trial for a limited time, it looks like trials might be back in popularity.

Our Final Take

So does Max have a free trial? Fortunately, yes, Max finally does have a free trial for a limited time. Sign up for Max below.

For more deals on streaming services and entertainment products, check out TV Guide's Shopping hub.