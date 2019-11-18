Marvel's Runaways, Hulu's teen superhero series, is finding a resting place. Hulu announced Monday that the show's upcoming third season will be its last. The announcement also came with a new trailer for Season 3.

Runaways' third and final season premieres Friday, Dec. 13, with all 10 episodes. The Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage-created series will come to a natural conclusion.

In Season 3, the Runaways frantically search for their captured friends Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Gert (Ariela Barer), and Karolina (Virginia Gardner). The kids go head-to-head with an unstoppable enemy who has targeted Leslie (Annie Wersching) — or more accurately, the child she's carrying. Nico (Lyrica Okano) draws them all into a dark realm where its ruler, Morgan le Fay (Elizabeth Hurley), is much more nefarious than anyone the kids have yet to face.

Season 3 will also contain a crossover with the also-canceled Cloak & Dagger, with that young superhero show's Tyrone (Aubrey Joseph) and Tandy (Olivia Holt) making an appearance on Runaways.

Marvel's Runaways Season 3 premieres (and ends) Friday, Dec. 13 on Hulu.